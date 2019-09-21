M Holdings Securities Decreased Its Holding in Pepsico (PEP) as Stock Rose; Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Holder Altrinsic Global Advisors Decreased Position as Stock Value Rose

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 5.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc sold 23,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 435,237 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.40 million, down from 458,787 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $92.33. About 3.02M shares traded or 49.73% up from the average. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 05/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Sees No Material Financial Impact From Deal; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Adj EPS 90c; 19/03/2018 – CBOE EDGX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS REVOKED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 19/03/2018 – Silicon Valley firm floats listings plan via ‘Flash Boys’ exchange; 05/04/2018 – ICE DOESN’T SEE FINL EFFECT MATERIAL; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange: right recipe; 22/05/2018 – Stacey Cunningham started her career on the floor in the mid-1990s and became COO in 2015, not long after Intercontinental Exchange bought NYSE; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Rev $1.58B; 21/05/2018 – NYSE appoints Stacey Cunningham as first female president; 19/03/2018 – CBOE BZX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS REVOKED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN

M Holdings Securities Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 56.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. M Holdings Securities Inc sold 28,709 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 21,952 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.88M, down from 50,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $188.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $134.71. About 4.87 million shares traded or 11.79% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 16/03/2018 – PepsiCo CEO Indra K. Nooyi 2017 Total Compensation Valued at $31.1M; 05/03/2018 – BUNDABERG BREWED DRINKS – BUNDABERG TO REMAIN SEPARATE BUSINESS ENTITY BUT TO BE DISTRIBUTED IN U.S. THROUGH PEPSI’S NETWORK; 17/04/2018 – Global Fruit Juice Market Study 2018-2023 with Coca Cola and PepsiCo Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: NAB RESULTS HAVE NOT LIVED UP IN LAST 3 QUARTERS; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CHIEF EXECUTIVE INDRA NOOYI COMMENTS ON CALL; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi executives underlined their commitment to both businesses and intention to keep the two together; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Foods Canada Issues Ontario-Only Voluntary Recall of Select Ruffles® Regular Flavoured Potato Chips Due to Undisclosed Milk Ingredient; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC CFO JOHNSTON SAYS RISING COSTS FROM TARIFFS NOT EXPECTED TO BE DISRUPTIVE – CNBC; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi to buy fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods for less than $200 million; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-PepsiCo to buy the Fruit and Veggie Snack Maker Bare Foods- NYT

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “PepsiCo Offers Cashback Rewards … for Eating More Junk Food – The Motley Fool” on September 13, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “8 Dividend Stocks to Buy for a Recession – Investorplace.com” published on September 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “PepsiCo (PEP) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What Pepsi’s Earnings Say About PEP, The Economy, And The Market – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Where Will PepsiCo Be in 5 Years? – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 22.45 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CoreCivic gets new ICE contract for Mississippi facility – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019, also Reuters.com with their article: “NYSE-owner ICE beats profit view on growth in transaction, data units – Reuters” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Introducing Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE), The Stock That Zoomed 137% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE): Will The Growth Last? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Intercontinental Exchange: A One-Way Street – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Analysts await Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.92 EPS, up 8.24% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.85 per share. ICE’s profit will be $516.69 million for 25.09 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.13% negative EPS growth.