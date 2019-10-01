M Holdings Securities Continues to Hold Stake in Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO); Halliburton Co (HAL) Market Valuation Declined While Energy Opportunities Capital Management Has Lifted Position by $359,788

Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 17.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc bought 16,354 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The institutional investor held 107,931 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.45 million, up from 91,577 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $18.85. About 9.70M shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Swings To Profit In First Quarter — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Adj EPS 41c; 18/05/2018 – Halliburton Declares Dividend of 18c; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton writes off investment in crisis-hit Venezuela; 25/05/2018 – Halliburton Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – Halliburton: ‘Disappointed’ That Executive Compensation Resolution Didn’t Pass; 14/03/2018 – Houston Corporate Campus on 48.9 acres Scheduled for Auction; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON: NEEDS HIGHER SERVICE PRICES FOR HIGHER LABOR WAGES; 03/04/2018 – Halliburton Locks Up Top Talent as Rivals ‘Aggressively’ Recruit; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON: N. AMERICA SHALE OIL IS NO LONGER A SWING PRODUCER

M Holdings Securities Inc increased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. M Holdings Securities Inc bought 10,714 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The institutional investor held 225,002 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.47M, up from 214,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $44.46. About 357,452 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 26/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Goldentree Asset Buys New 1% Position in Assured Guaranty; 23/04/2018 – EINHORN SAYS PUERTO RICO MAY JUST TIP OF ICEBERG FOR AGO; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.33; 28/03/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY RESPONDS TO PUERTO RICO’S REVISED FISCAL PLANS; 24/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY GOES POSITIVE AFTER EINHORN SHORT CALL AT SOHN; 24/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY DEFENDED AT BTIG AFTER EINHORN SHORT CALL; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Continues To Review Certain Of Assured Guaranty’s European Subsidiaries For Upgrade; 23/05/2018 – AGO: SEEKING JUDGMENT DECLARING REVISED FISCAL PLAN UNLAWFUL; 26/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Hartford pushes deal for Connecticut to pay city’s debt

Since September 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $154,800 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 104 investors sold HAL shares while 219 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 656.87 million shares or 0.58% more from 653.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Voloridge Investment Mngmt Lc reported 799,521 shares. Moreover, State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0.08% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 1.32M shares. Landscape Capital Mgmt Limited holds 0.02% or 12,771 shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Group Incorporated Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Brandes Investment Prtn Limited Partnership holds 0.79% or 1.57M shares. Cipher Cap Limited Partnership owns 0.39% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 203,765 shares. Whittier Trust Co has 3,060 shares. U S Inc reported 20,000 shares. Brown Advisory Inc owns 38,781 shares. Moreover, Moors Cabot has 0.09% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 30,707 shares. Fifth Third Bank reported 252,759 shares. Global Invsts reported 32.07M shares. Private Advisor Lc invested in 33,258 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Whitebox Advisors Limited Liability Corp stated it has 31,067 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 30 investors sold AGO shares while 93 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 95.06 million shares or 2.24% more from 92.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 78,383 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co reported 53,870 shares stake. State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 237,936 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The New York-based Hrt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Oppenheimer Asset reported 0% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Moreover, Aurelius Management Limited Partnership has 60.97% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Philadelphia Management Of San Francisco Ltd Liability holds 4.68% or 633,240 shares in its portfolio. Diamond Hill Inc reported 108,036 shares. Capital Returns Mgmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 568,694 shares. Nomura Inc has 111,485 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.01% or 164,140 shares in its portfolio. Maryland-based Proshare Advsr Ltd has invested 0% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Creative Planning reported 0% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Cipher Cap LP has invested 0.09% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 0.03% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 3.47M shares.

M Holdings Securities Inc, which manages about $733.83 million and $295.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 26,384 shares to 15,647 shares, valued at $1.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sprott Physical Gold & Silve by 212,276 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,201 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

