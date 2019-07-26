M & T Bank (MTB) Valuation Declined While Speece Thorson Capital Group Has Lowered Its Position; Holderness Investments Company Position in Apple (AAPL) Boosted by $498,015

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in M & T Bank Corp (MTB) by 2.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc sold 2,494 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.46% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 98,998 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.55M, down from 101,492 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in M & T Bank Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $163.32. About 912,772 shares traded or 30.81% up from the average. M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) has declined 12.48% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.91% the S&P500. Some Historical MTB News: 23/04/2018 – PHILIPS D&T GROWTH TO BE ABOVE PHILIPS AVERAGE IN M/T; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Disciplined Equity Exits M&T, Cuts Comcast; 16/04/2018 – M&T BANK CORP QTRLY SHR $2.23; 24/04/2018 – IEC ELECTRONICS – EFFECTIVE AS OF APRIL 20, CO AND M&T BANK ENTERED INTO FIFTH AMENDMENT TO FIFTH AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT FACILITY AGREEMENT; 23/04/2018 – M&T BANK CORP MTB.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $191 FROM $190; 16/04/2018 – M&T Bank 1Q Net $352.6M; 16/04/2018 – M&T Bank 1Q Net Interest Income $980M; 21/05/2018 – M&T Bank Corporation Elects Kevin J. Pearson to Board of Directors; 16/04/2018 – M&T BANK – NET CHARGE-OFFS OF LOANS WERE $41 MLN DURING RECENT QUARTER, VS $43 MLN IN FIRST QUARTER OF 2017; 22/03/2018 – INDIA SUBRAMANIAN SEES OIL PRICES TO REMAIN AT $55-$60/BBL M/T

Holderness Investments Company increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 8.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holderness Investments Company bought 2,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,051 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.28 million, up from 30,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holderness Investments Company who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $952.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $207.02. About 12.12M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 18/05/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-It’s buyback season, yay!; 09/05/2018 – U.S. sends rules on drone regulation to White House for review; 30/05/2018 – Engadget: Apple Music sets up publishing division as it chases down Spotify; 24/05/2018 – SAMSUNG COMMENTS ON VERDICT IN APPLE VERSUS SAMSUNG RETRIAL; 10/05/2018 – Wireless Week: Reports Say Apple, Samsung Developing Cordless Headsets for AR, VR; 17/04/2018 – Russia reportedly asks Google and Apple to remove Telegram from stores; 20/03/2018 – Apple grabs two-year lead in 3-D sensing race; 14/03/2018 – Cult of Mac: Apple might give Siri a total makeover; 27/03/2018 – Apple set to update iPad lineup at Chicago education event; 24/04/2018 – Ireland expects hearings on Apple EU tax appeal in autumn

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc, which manages about $408.00 million and $363.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Smucker J M Co (NYSE:SJM) by 3,677 shares to 112,992 shares, valued at $13.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Williams Sonoma Inc (NYSE:WSM) by 40,371 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,375 shares, and has risen its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold MTB shares while 160 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 108.00 million shares or 0.89% less from 108.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluemar Capital Ltd Llc holds 0.21% or 3,822 shares in its portfolio. Soros Fund Mgmt Limited Liability owns 107,242 shares. Rmb Cap Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB). Smithfield Com holds 0% or 22 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt invested in 8,098 shares. Raymond James And Associates has invested 0.01% in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB). Cullen Frost Bankers invested in 0.01% or 1,489 shares. Advisory Ntwk Lc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB). Winslow Evans & Crocker invested in 52 shares or 0% of the stock. Johnson Inc stated it has 89 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Zacks Inv Mgmt accumulated 58,252 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Aqr Limited Liability, a Connecticut-based fund reported 329,564 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Gru (Ca) holds 0% or 65 shares in its portfolio. 718,304 were reported by National Bank Of America Corporation De. Element Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.14% in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) or 28,544 shares.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $1.88 million activity. On Thursday, January 31 King Darren J sold $1.65M worth of M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) or 10,000 shares.

