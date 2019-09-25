M&R Capital Management Has Boosted Its Position in Church & Dwight Com (CHD) by $6.35 Million as Valuation Rose; Halsey Associates Has Upped Its Norwegian Cruise Lines (NCLH) Stake

Halsey Associates Inc increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Lines (NCLH) by 36.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halsey Associates Inc bought 63,303 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.76% . The institutional investor held 238,668 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.80 million, up from 175,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halsey Associates Inc who had been investing in Norwegian Cruise Lines for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $52.76. About 416,309 shares traded. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) has declined 0.64% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NCLH News: 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Intl Adds Norwegian Cruise, Cuts Cigna: 13F; 18/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD NCLH.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 23/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Releases 2017 Stewardship Report; 02/05/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE 1Q REV. $1.3B, EST. $1.29B; 07/03/2018 Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces New Terminal at PortMiami; 24/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Appoints Pamela Thomas-Graham to Board; 09/03/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE NAMES MARK KEMPA INTERIM CFO; 04/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Partners With DeCurtis Corporation To Develop – Cruise Freedom™ – A State-of-the-Art Technology; 22/03/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 29; 02/05/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS ABOUT $1.02, EST. $1.02

M&R Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc Com (CHD) by 46.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&R Capital Management Inc bought 86,944 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The institutional investor held 274,168 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.03 million, up from 187,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Church & Dwight Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $73.25. About 348,961 shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 23/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT RECOMMENDS SHAREHOLDERS REJECT TRC MINI-TENDER; 06/04/2018 – Church & Dwight Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Church & Dwight Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Recommends Shareholders Reject Below-Market Mini-Tender Offer from TRC Capital Corporation; 16/03/2018 Dir Leblanc Gifts 912 Of Church & Dwight Co Inc; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – ORGANIC SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK RAISED TO EXCEED 3% FOR FY 2018; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT SEES 2Q EPS 46C; 14/05/2018 – Aviva Adds Aptiv, Exits Service Corp, Cuts Church & Dwight: 13F; 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight: Has Ability to Increase Facility Size By Up to Added $600M, Subject to Certain Conditions; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight 1Q EPS 63c

M&R Capital Management Inc, which manages about $538.18 million and $442.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (NYSE:SLB) by 9,868 shares to 2,659 shares, valued at $105,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since September 16, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $729,042 activity. 1,000 shares valued at $72,070 were bought by Spann Rick on Monday, September 16. Shares for $499,268 were bought by FARRELL MATTHEW on Monday, September 16. 704 shares were bought by Price Penry W, worth $49,989.

Halsey Associates Inc, which manages about $849.92 million and $559.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 653 shares to 12,770 shares, valued at $24.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) by 21,408 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 124,447 shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola (NYSE:KO).

