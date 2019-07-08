M & T Bk (MTB) Share Value Declined While Bluemar Capital Management Decreased by $3.81 Million Its Holding; Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) Holder Scopus Asset Management LP Has Lifted Position

Bluemar Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in M & T Bk Corp (MTB) by 86.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemar Capital Management Llc sold 24,447 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.46% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3,822 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $600,000, down from 28,269 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in M & T Bk Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $173.01. About 412,184 shares traded. M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) has declined 12.48% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.91% the S&P500. Some Historical MTB News: 15/05/2018 – M&T Bank Raises Dividend to 80c; 22/03/2018 – INDIA SUBRAMANIAN SEES OIL PRICES TO REMAIN AT $55-$60/BBL M/T; 16/04/2018 – M&T Bank 1Q Net $352.6M; 16/04/2018 – M&T Bank 1Q Adj EPS $2.26; 16/04/2018 – M&T BANK CORP QTRLY SHR $2.23; 30/04/2018 – TOP Ships Inc. Announces Successful Completion of Sea Trials and Delivery Date of M/T Eco Palm Springs; 24/04/2018 – IEC ELECTRONICS – EFFECTIVE AS OF APRIL 20, CO AND M&T BANK ENTERED INTO FIFTH AMENDMENT TO FIFTH AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT FACILITY AGREEMENT; 16/04/2018 – M&T BANK – DURING RECENT QTR, INCREASED RESERVE FOR LITIGATION MATTERS BY $135 MLN TO REFLECT STATUS OF PRE-EXISTING LITIGATION; 22/04/2018 – DJ M&T Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTB); 21/03/2018 – M&T Bank Increases Prime Lending Rate From 4.50% to 4.75%

Scopus Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) by 151.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopus Asset Management Lp bought 170,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.57% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 281,935 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.00 million, up from 111,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopus Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Grace W R & Co Del New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $77.83. About 300,075 shares traded. W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has risen 1.48% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.95% the S&P500. Some Historical GRA News: 14/05/2018 – York Capital Global Advisors Buys New 1.7% Position in WR Grace; 24/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – LICENSED ITS UNIPOL PP PROCESS TECHNOLOGY TO INTER PIPELINE LTD. FOR HEARTLAND PETROCHEMICAL COMPLEX LOCATED IN ALBERTA; 26/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – INCREASED DEMAND FOR FERROVANADIUM FOR STEEL PRODUCTION HAS ALSO HELPED IN ESCALATING VANADIUM PRICES; 14/05/2018 – Grace Announces Departure of CFO and Appointment of Interim CFO; 07/05/2018 – DAVID WINTER – MAY ENTER INTO DISCUSSIONS WITH DIRECTORS, OFFICERS OF W. R. GRACE IN CONNECTION WITH DAVID WINTER’S INVESTMENT IN THE W. R. GRACE; 10/04/2018 – HONEYWELL DECLINES COMMENT ON WR GRACE SPECULATION; 03/04/2018 – Grace Completes Acquisition of Albemarle Polyolefin Catalysts Business; 25/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – RAISING FULL-YEAR 2018 SALES AND EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 10/04/2018 – WR GRACE DECLINES COMMENT ON HONEYWELL SPECULATION; 25/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS $3.85 – $3.95

Scopus Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.64B and $3.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 75,000 shares to 425,000 shares, valued at $22.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deere & Co (Call) (NYSE:DE) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Knight Swift Transn Hldgs In.

Analysts await M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $3.70 EPS, up 12.46% or $0.41 from last year’s $3.29 per share. MTB’s profit will be $505.50M for 11.69 P/E if the $3.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.38 actual EPS reported by M&T Bank Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.47% EPS growth.

Bluemar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $314.00 million and $287.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 17,309 shares to 78,055 shares, valued at $8.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 16,289 shares in the quarter, for a total of 180,594 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).

