M&R Capital Management Lifted Its Western Asset Investment Grade Com (PAI) Stake by $407,120; Gladius Capital Management LP Position in Union Pacific (UNP) Has Upped by $33.62 Million as Valuation Rose

Gladius Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 8.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gladius Capital Management Lp bought 201 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 2,511 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $420.00M, up from 2,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gladius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $174.23. About 1.62M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES CARGO GAINS IN PLASTICS, INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS OPERATIONAL HEADWINDS TO CONTINUE IN 2Q; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Adds Union Pacific; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS MEXICO TRADE MADE UP 11% OF ITS 2017 VOLUME; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific – 03/15/2018 10:45 AM; 21/04/2018 – DJ Union Pacific Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNP); 09/04/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Exits McKesson, Cuts Union Pacific; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific CEO ‘Confident’ in Productivity Plans (Video); 02/04/2018 – Union Pacific Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $164 FROM $162

M&R Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Com (PAI) by 2236.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&R Capital Management Inc bought 29,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,380 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $439,000, up from 1,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Western Asset Investment Grade Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $147.34 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $15.53. About 7,999 shares traded. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) has risen 4.42% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.01% the S&P500.

Gladius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.61 billion and $1811.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbuck Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 307 shares to 6,533 shares, valued at $486.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (Put) by 24,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 111,600 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (Put).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Ltd Llc stated it has 169,357 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Greystone Managed Investments reported 0.68% stake. Pggm invested in 0.24% or 276,484 shares. Toth Fin Advisory stated it has 0.13% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Woodstock invested in 0.06% or 2,020 shares. Alesco Llc reported 1,256 shares. British Columbia Investment holds 0.32% or 232,629 shares in its portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund invested 0.41% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Monetta Fincl Svcs Inc has 2.89% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Northstar Asset Limited Com invested in 0.35% or 5,137 shares. 72,431 were reported by Ingalls Snyder Lc. Da Davidson & Company holds 195,869 shares. Rothschild Invest Il has 3,611 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Broderick Brian C owns 14,214 shares or 0.85% of their US portfolio. Fayez Sarofim And, a Texas-based fund reported 1.86 million shares.

M&R Capital Management Inc, which manages about $538.18 million and $438.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Germany Etf (EWG) by 11,175 shares to 149,131 shares, valued at $4.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (NYSE:BP) by 15,715 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,926 shares, and cut its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc Com Non Vtg (NYSE:MKC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold PAI shares while 3 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 394,800 shares or 11.07% more from 355,442 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Granite Invest Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI). Wells Fargo And Mn stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI). Cetera Advisor Llc holds 0.01% or 25,467 shares. Morgan Stanley invested 0% in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI). Cambridge Invest Research holds 0% of its portfolio in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) for 16,197 shares. M&R Capital Mngmt accumulated 30,380 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Fincl owns 925 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De has invested 0% in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI). Guggenheim Capital Ltd holds 0.01% or 62,633 shares in its portfolio. Clifford Swan Counsel Ltd Llc holds 94,109 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Raymond James Services Inc, a Florida-based fund reported 13,073 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Company reported 2,310 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt stated it has 20,836 shares.