M&R Capital Management Increases Holding in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS); Fred Alger Management Has Cut Position in Biomarin Pharmaceuticals (BMRN) as Stock Value Declined

Fred Alger Management Inc decreased its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceuticals Inc (BMRN) by 97.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fred Alger Management Inc sold 672,286 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 16,450 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46M, down from 688,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc who had been investing in Biomarin Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $83.19. About 634,619 shares traded. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) has declined 2.66% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical BMRN News: 23/04/2018 – DJ BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BMRN); 25/04/2018 – BIOMARIN 1Q REV. $373.4M, EST. $348.7M; 15/05/2018 – BioMarin Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study Evaluating Valoctocogene Roxaparvovec Gene Therapy in Severe Hemophilia A Patients with Pre-existing AAV5 Antibodies; 28/03/2018 – BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL INC – FDA PDUFA ACTION DATE FOR PEGVALIASE IS MAY 25, 2018; 25/04/2018 – BIOMARIN STILL SEES FY LOSS $115M TO $165M; 25/04/2018 – BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, BIOMARIN HAD CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND INVESTMENTS TOTALING ABOUT $1.7 BLN; 02/05/2018 – BioMarin Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 24/04/2018 – New England Journal of Medicine Published Open-label Study Showing Brineura® (cerliponase alfa) Reduced the Rate of Clinical Decline of Children with CLN2 Disease, a Form of Batten Disease; 24/05/2018 – BIOMARIN RECEIVES FDA STANDARD APPROVAL FOR PALYNZIQ; 28/03/2018 – European Medicines Agency (EMA) Accepts BioMarin’s Marketing Application for Pegvaliase MAA for Treatment of Phenylketonuria (PKU)

M&R Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) by 911.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&R Capital Management Inc bought 84,701 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 93,998 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.15 million, up from 9,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Com Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $141.63. About 7.27M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MEDIA NETWORKS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 3% TO $6.1 BLN; 30/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – 21CF’S BOARD RECOMMENDS STOCKHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOR OF PROPOSAL TO ADOPT DISNEY MERGER AGREEMENT; 01/05/2018 – The latest Avengers installment had a historic weekend, giving Disney a record number of fast-grossing films; 22/03/2018 – New York Post: Finally, a well-adjusted Disney child star; 09/05/2018 – Disney could choose to split Fox’s assets with Comcast instead of starting a bidding war; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – QTRLY LOWER OPERATING INCOME IN CABLE NETWORKS PRIMARILY DUE TO A LOSS AT BAMTECH AND DECREASES AT FREEFORM AND ESPN; 15/03/2018 – SKY ENTERED INTO A CONFIDENTIALITY PACT W/ FOX, WALT DISNEY; 05/03/2018 – Pitaro Was Chairman of Disney Consumer Products and Interactive Media; 14/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Walt Disney Co. announces reorganization, names parks chief to take over consumer products, names Kevin; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-ESPN’s new boss likely to be Jimmy Pitaro, a longtime Disney executive- Recode

