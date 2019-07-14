M&R Capital Management Stake in Mccormick & Co Com Non Vtg (MKC) Trimmed by $560,272; Franklin Resources Stake In Agree Realty (ADC) Was Has Increased

Franklin Resources Inc increased its stake in Agree Realty Corp (ADC) by 5.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc bought 6,891 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 138,101 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.58M, up from 131,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Agree Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $65.4. About 168,294 shares traded. Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) has risen 33.76% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADC News: 23/04/2018 – Agree Realty 1Q EPS 53c; 13/03/2018 – AGREE REALTY-TO USE PROCEEDS, IF ANY, IT RECEIVES UPON FUTURE SETTLEMENT OF FORWARD SALE AGREEMENT TO FUND PROPERTY ACQUISITIONS, DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITY; 23/04/2018 – DJ Agree Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADC); 15/05/2018 – Agree Realty Raises Dividend to 54c; 24/05/2018 – Agree Realty Short-Interest Ratio Rises 10% to 21 Days; 13/03/2018 – LAUNCHED EQUITY OFFERINGS: ARI ADC BKI CTT HGV HMLP RPD; 15/05/2018 – AGREE REALTY CORP ADC.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 3.8 PCT; 23/04/2018 – AGREE REALTY – 2018 ACQUISITION VOLUME OUTLOOK REMAINS BETWEEN $250 MLN AND $300 MLN, DISPOSITION GUIDANCE REMAINS BETWEEN $25 MLN AND $50 MLN; 13/03/2018 Agree Realty Announces Forward Common Stk Offering; 15/05/2018 – Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Buys 1.2% of Agree Realty

M&R Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc Com Non Vtg (MKC) by 31.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&R Capital Management Inc sold 3,686 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,918 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21M, down from 11,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mccormick & Co Inc Com Non Vtg for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $158.51. About 470,599 shares traded. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 44.96% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 20/03/2018 – Henderson Global Care Growth Adds Equinix, Cuts McCormick; 04/04/2018 – America’s Beauty Show 2018 Comes to McCormick Place in Chicago April 28 – 30; 28/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $101 FROM $99; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N -ALSO ANNOUNCED PLANS TO ACCELERATE HOURLY EMPLOYEE WAGE INCREASES; 26/03/2018 – McCormick & Company Inc expected to post earnings of 90 cents a share – summary; 01/05/2018 – Willdan Acquires Energy Engineering Firm Newcomb Anderson McCormick, Inc; 22/04/2018 – DJ McCormick & Company Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MKC); 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co. FY18 Sales View Includes 2-Percentage-Point Favorable Currency Impact; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.86, REV VIEW $5.46 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Company to use Tax Reform Benefits for U.S. Hourly Employee Bonuses and Wage Increases

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 53 investors sold MKC shares while 225 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 102.01 million shares or 4.46% less from 106.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Lc has 4,500 shares. Kentucky Retirement holds 5,360 shares. Moreover, Raymond James Trust Na has 0.04% invested in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) for 5,117 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 1,091 shares. Pacific Invest Mgmt Co has 0.32% invested in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 137 shares in its portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Stevens Mgmt LP has invested 0.76% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Autus Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 2.35% or 94,783 shares. 800,714 are held by Legal And General Group Incorporated Public Limited Co. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd has 10,371 shares. The Missouri-based National Bank has invested 0.01% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.06% or 9,453 shares in its portfolio. 32,227 were accumulated by Advsr Asset Inc. Cape Cod Five Cents Financial Bank has 19,586 shares. Winch Advisory Serv Lc owns 249 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Is A Top Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Rite Aid’s Up, for Some Reason – The Motley Fool” published on June 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is McCormick Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “McCormick Deals With a Long Winter – Motley Fool” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “McCormick & Company: Just Too Spicy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 27, 2019.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $756,283 activity. $63,680 worth of Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) was bought by Erlich Craig.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.83, from 2.17 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold ADC shares while 66 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 38.50 million shares or 1.09% more from 38.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt owns 7,199 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Cbre Clarion Lc reported 75,103 shares. Daiwa Secs Inc has 10,700 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Deutsche Bank Ag owns 1.38 million shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Commercial Bank Of America Corp De reported 76,678 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 8,218 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 51,328 shares. 23,490 are owned by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc owns 0.01% invested in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) for 2,776 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md accumulated 19,838 shares. Weiss Multi has 270,000 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Amp Cap Invsts reported 8,542 shares. Clarkston Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 3,200 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Limited Company holds 201,316 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Lpl Financial Llc has 0% invested in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC).