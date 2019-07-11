M&T Bank Holding in Suncor Energy New (SU) Upped as Stock Declined; Fiserv (FISV) Holder Kensico Capital Management Raised Its Holding by $132.84 Million

Kensico Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 96.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kensico Capital Management Corp bought 1.51M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.75% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.07 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $270.82M, up from 1.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $93.86. About 2.40M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 18.57% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.14% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 04/05/2018 – LMR Partners Adds Aptiv, Cuts Fiserv: 13F; 06/03/2018 Fiserv and Mastercard Help Financial Institutions Approve More Genuine Transactions Without Increasing Risk; 18/04/2018 – IMM, Ascensus Unveil Enhanced Version of lRAdirect eSign at Fiserv Forum; 10/04/2018 – Fiserv Wins Most Creative Application of Voice Technology in PYMNTS.com Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 07/05/2018 – FISERV INC – PARTNERED WITH RIPPLESHOT, TO OFFER CARD RISK OFFICE FRAUD WARNING; 14/05/2018 – Troy Asset Cuts Fiserv: 13F; 03/04/2018 – Consumer Perspective is Key to Building Financial Institution Mobile Payments Strategy Says New Fiserv White Paper; 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q REV. $1.44B, EST. $1.44B; 23/04/2018 – R Bank Creates an Excellent Experience for Employees and Customers With Move to Fiserv Technology; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Names Kim Crawford Goodman Card Services Presdent

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (SU) by 1.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&T Bank Corp bought 15,927 shares as the company's stock declined 0.74% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.46M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.29 million, up from 1.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&T Bank Corp who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $32.42. About 3.85M shares traded or 33.58% up from the average. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 21.99% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.42% the S&P500.



M&T Bank Corp, which manages about $19.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr by 9,449 shares to 198,110 shares, valued at $7.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 6,537 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 957,243 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Windward Cap Mgmt Com Ca invested in 3.07% or 271,612 shares. Massachusetts Fin Ser Ma accumulated 25.38M shares. Umb State Bank N A Mo has invested 0.06% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Paloma Partners Management reported 8,939 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur reported 21,048 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Williams Jones And Ltd accumulated 0.01% or 3,000 shares. Security Bancorporation Of So Dak reported 0.26% stake. Cap Investment Advsr Limited Liability Company stated it has 3,415 shares. Callahan Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Chemical Bancorporation, Michigan-based fund reported 103,899 shares. Forbes J M Llp invested 0.11% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Pggm Invests owns 103,050 shares. South Texas Money Mgmt Ltd invested in 0.04% or 10,759 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mgmt holds 0.1% or 120,900 shares in its portfolio. Psagot Investment House Limited owns 8,169 shares.

Kensico Capital Management Corp, which manages about $7.43B and $5.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equitrans Midstream Corporat by 302,600 shares to 7.59M shares, valued at $165.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) by 77,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.95 million shares, and cut its stake in Sealed Air Corp New (NYSE:SEE).

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $3.56 million activity.

