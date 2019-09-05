M&R Capital Management Increases Stake in Synovus Finl Com New (SNV); First Republic Investment Management Has Increased Its Position in Sanofi (SNY) as Market Valuation Declined

M&R Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Synovus Finl Corp Com New (SNV) by 619.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&R Capital Management Inc bought 44,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.53% . The institutional investor held 51,455 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88M, up from 7,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Synovus Finl Corp Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.62B market cap company. The stock increased 3.88% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $36.4. About 689,237 shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 23.23% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net Interest Margin Was 3.78%; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 NET CHARGE-OFF RATIO OF 15 TO 25 B.P.S; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q EPS 84C; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Total Avg Loans Grew $240.8M; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Rev $341.3M; 09/04/2018 – Synovus: Liliana C. McDaniel, Chief Accounting Officer, to Retire at End of April; 24/04/2018 – Synovus Announces Earnings for the First Quarter 2018; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS SEES FY 2018 SHARE BUYBACKS UP TO $150M; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q EPS 4c; 07/03/2018 SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT

First Republic Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Sanofi (SNY) by 14.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Republic Investment Management Inc bought 12,657 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.94% . The hedge fund held 99,341 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.40 million, up from 86,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Sanofi for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $44.8. About 491,940 shares traded. Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) has declined 2.87% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SNY News: 24/04/2018 – Sanofi’s Valproate Restricted for Some Women in the UK: Regulator; 21/05/2018 – Sanofi: New England Journal of Medicine publishes two positive Phase 3 trials showing Dupixent® (dupilumab) improved moderate-to-severe asthma; 24/04/2018 – Sanofi: Mr. Reed’s Appointment Effective as of July 1; 13/04/2018 – CARLYLE, BRAZIL’S EMS SAID TO REMAIN INTERESTED IN SANOFI UNIT; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Announce Plans to Make Praluent® (alirocumab) More Accessible and Affordable for Patients with the Greatest Health Risk and Unmet Need; 18/05/2018 – Sanofi’s Aubagio Sales Fall; Multiple Sclerosis Market Down 2%; 30/05/2018 – SANOFI TO CLOSE 2 DUTCH SITES, MOVE WORKERS TO AMSTERDAM: FD; 27/04/2018 – Sanofi: First-quarter 2018 Business EPS up 1.4% at CER; 25/04/2018 – SANOFI SASY.PA – DETAILED RESULTS FROM PHASE IV, RANDOMIZED, OBSERVER-BLINDED, CONTROLLED, MULTICENTER STUDY TO BE PRESENTED LATER THIS YEAR; 08/03/2018 – SANOFI COMPLETES PURCHASE OF BIOVERATIV

M&R Capital Management Inc, which manages about $538.18 million and $438.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Class A (NYSE:ACN) by 2,178 shares to 49,559 shares, valued at $8.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (NYSE:BP) by 15,715 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,926 shares, and cut its stake in Ventas Inc Com (NYSE:VTR).

First Republic Investment Management Inc, which manages about $25.99B and $19.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (NYSE:PAA) by 32,298 shares to 181,922 shares, valued at $4.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Omega Healthcare Invs Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 63,458 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 933,499 shares, and cut its stake in Sterling Bancorp Del (NYSE:STL).