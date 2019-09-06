M&T Bank Has Lifted Holding in Logmein (LOGM); Fiduciary Trust Company Has Trimmed Position in Cabot (CBT) by $4.46 Million

Fiduciary Trust Company decreased its stake in Cabot Corp (CBT) by 9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Trust Company sold 108,670 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.48% . The institutional investor held 1.10M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.72 million, down from 1.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Trust Company who had been investing in Cabot Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.44B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $42.16. About 358,906 shares traded or 0.18% up from the average. Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) has declined 31.46% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CBT News: 17/04/2018 – Cabot Corp Expands Specialty Compounds Business Globally; 17/04/2018 – MIDWEST ENERGY REPORTS EUROPEAN LICENSING PACT WITH CABOT; 11/04/2018 – Cabot Norit Activated Carbon Selected by the NYSDEC in the Town of Hoosick, New York for Use in Point of Entry Water Treatment; 17/04/2018 – Cabot Corporation Expands Specialty Compounds Business Globally; 26/03/2018 – Cabot Corporation Receives Responsible Care RC14001® Certification in Tianjin, China; 23/04/2018 – CABOT CORP – CORDEIRO WILL REMAIN WITH CABOT IN ADVISORY CAPACITY THROUGH END OF YEAR TO ASSIST IN A SMOOTH TRANSITION; 19/04/2018 – Cabot Energy Reports Widened Pretax Loss in 2017; 07/05/2018 – CABOT CORP – ANTICIPATE THAT REINFORCEMENT MATERIALS WILL CONTINUE ITS “ROBUST” PERFORMANCE FOR BALANCE OF YEAR; 07/05/2018 – Cabot Corp 2Q Adj EPS $1.04; 09/05/2018 – CABOT BOARD BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 33C/SHR FROM 31.5C, EST. 33C

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Logmein Inc (LOGM) by 360.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&T Bank Corp bought 9,767 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The institutional investor held 12,478 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.00M, up from 2,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&T Bank Corp who had been investing in Logmein Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $67.42. About 293,998 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 6.50% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC – IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING CONCLUSION OF COMPANY’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS, SIZE OF BOARD WILL BE REDUCED BACK TO NINE; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.21, EST. $1.18; 02/04/2018 – Mizuho Initiates Coverage Of LogMeIn At Buy — MarketWatch; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Large Dividend Adds LogMeIn; 10/05/2018 – LogMeln’s Jive and GoToStage Win Stevie® Awards for New Product or Service of the Year from the 2018 American Business Awards®; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC SEES FY SHR $0.85 TO $0.96; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC SEES FY NON-GAAP SHR $5.20 TO $5.31; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn 1Q Adj EPS $1.21; 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC – APRIL 4, , CO’S BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO TEN – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN NAMES SARA ANDREWS TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

M&T Bank Corp, which manages about $19.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 21,323 shares to 450,536 shares, valued at $116.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 8,616 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 185,015 shares, and cut its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN).

More notable recent LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “LogMeIn (LOGM) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “LOGM LOSS NOTICE: ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against LogMeIn, Inc. â€“ LOGM – GlobeNewswire” published on August 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “LOGM vs. MANT: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Okta’s (OKTA) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Intuit (INTU) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold LOGM shares while 78 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 44.42 million shares or 8.13% less from 48.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 2,873 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Royal London Asset Mngmt has 273 shares. California-based Ami Asset Mgmt Corporation has invested 0.7% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Gsa Cap Prtn Limited Liability Partnership invested in 4,682 shares. Hillsdale Invest Mngmt Inc, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 5,290 shares. First Interstate Bankshares accumulated 0% or 27 shares. Clean Yield Group owns 0% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 12 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 0.04% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 34,519 shares. Bailard Incorporated accumulated 10,130 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has 9,375 shares. Systematic Financial Mngmt Lp stated it has 100,792 shares. Parkside Bank & Trust Trust reported 23 shares or 0% of all its holdings. M&T Natl Bank holds 0.01% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) or 12,478 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can reported 9,252 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Boston, Massachusetts-based fund reported 37,253 shares.

More notable recent Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What To Know Before Buying Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Buy Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 4 Days? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Can We Make Of Cabot Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:CBT) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “A Look At Cabot Corporation’s (NYSE:CBT) Exceptional Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cabot Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Analysts await Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.12 earnings per share, up 12.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $1 per share. CBT’s profit will be $64.71 million for 9.41 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by Cabot Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 34 investors sold CBT shares while 82 reduced holdings. only 33 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 48.51 million shares or 2.44% less from 49.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.01% or 153,808 shares. Quantbot LP holds 23,251 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Geode Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 625,296 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Hightower Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 8,977 shares in its portfolio. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt & Equity Research holds 182,212 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Management Corporation holds 35,900 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc reported 0.14% stake. Art Advisors Ltd accumulated 13,442 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co Na, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4,067 shares. Ajo LP reported 0.2% stake. Bancorp Of America De invested in 0.01% or 1.02 million shares. Polaris Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.13% in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). Synovus Corporation invested in 0% or 750 shares. Fund holds 0.03% or 69,400 shares in its portfolio. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mgmt reported 1.14% in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT).