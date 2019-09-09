M&T Bank Lifted 2U (TWOU) Holding; Endurant Capital Management LP Has Upped Its Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Holding by $11.37 Million

Endurant Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 490.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurant Capital Management Lp bought 241,944 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 291,281 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.90 million, up from 49,337 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurant Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $48.27. About 8.24M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 13/03/2018 – Merck Gets FDA Priority Review for Keytruda sBLA in Advanced Cervical Cancer; 11/03/2018 – PFIZER, BMY SAY ELIQUIS USE ASSOCIATED W/ LOWER RATES OF STROKE; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC…; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination Therapy Under Strategic Oncology Collaboration with Merck; 01/05/2018 – The IDO R&D pipeline is in deep trouble. $BMY $INCY $NLNK et al; 26/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Approval of Opdivo Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced; 13/04/2018 – $BMY #AACR18 CheckMate-568 for identification of TMB cutoff for Nivo+Ipi combo in 1L NSCLC; 08/05/2018 – NEON THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FIRST PATIENT TREATED IN CLINICAL TRIAL EVALUATING PERSONAL CANCER VACCINE NEO-PV-01 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) AND CHEMOTHERAPY; 11/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Planning Board Thu, 4/12/2018, 1:00 AM; 05/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Mon, 3/5/2018, 6:00 PM

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in 2U Inc (TWOU) by 218.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&T Bank Corp bought 10,037 shares as the company’s stock declined 78.48% . The institutional investor held 14,622 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04M, up from 4,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&T Bank Corp who had been investing in 2U Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $18.09. About 968,841 shares traded. 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) has declined 83.03% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 83.03% the S&P500. Some Historical TWOU News: 03/05/2018 – 2U INC SEES 2Q 2018 ADJUSTED NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.22 – $0.21; 21/05/2018 – Mark Chernis Joins 2U, Inc. as Chief Operating Officer; 03/05/2018 – 2U INC SEES 2Q 2018 NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.42 – $0.41; 03/05/2018 – 2U 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 12C, EST. LOSS/SHR 13C; 21/05/2018 – MARK CHERNIS JOINS 2U, AS COO; 11/04/2018 – 2U: David Sutphen Will Become Chief Strategy and Engagement Officer; 03/05/2018 – 2U 1Q Rev $92.3M; 03/05/2018 – 2U Sees 2018 Adj Loss/Shr 13c-Adj Loss/Shr 10c; 21/05/2018 – 2U: Mark Chernis Joins 2U Inc. as Oper Chief; 30/04/2018 – 2U Expands its Partnership with the Top-Ranked USC Sol Price School of Public Policy to Deliver USC Price’s Online Master of Pu

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bristol-Myers teams up with drug development accelerator – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Declining Revenues in 2020 for Bristol-Myers Squibb, BMY Stock? – Forbes” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bristol-Myers Squibb Gains Europe’s Approval for Empliciti – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) Could Be Worth $100/Share Says Societe Generale – StreetInsider.com” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Can Eliquis Continue To Add $1 Billion In Annual Sales For Bristol-Myers Squibb? – Forbes” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toronto Dominion Bancorporation owns 1.44M shares. Asset Mngmt One Communication Ltd accumulated 934,023 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsrs reported 76,121 shares stake. Perella Weinberg Prtn Mngmt Lp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Moreover, Twin Mngmt has 0.49% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Ltd Liability has 1.24% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Brown Advisory Securities stated it has 0.16% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Sva Plumb Wealth holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 6,437 shares. Art Advsr Ltd Llc holds 0.5% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 175,970 shares. 68,305 were reported by Kanawha Capital Mgmt Llc. Co Bank & Trust reported 0.16% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Liability Co accumulated 12,592 shares. Argent Trust owns 66,501 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Ipswich Management owns 0.45% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 28,772 shares. Peapack Gladstone Financial owns 0.83% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 384,666 shares.

Endurant Capital Management Lp, which manages about $127.40M and $252.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics Inc by 156,927 shares to 52,268 shares, valued at $744,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 136,593 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,036 shares, and cut its stake in R1 Rcm Inc.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. Samuels Theodore R. II had bought 5,000 shares worth $236,440 on Thursday, May 16.

M&T Bank Corp, which manages about $19.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 3,557 shares to 63,503 shares, valued at $9.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bhp Group Plc (NYSE:BBL) by 29,483 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,082 shares, and cut its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI).

More notable recent 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why 2U Stock Plunged Today – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWOU) – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds 2U, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action â€“ TWOU – GlobeNewswire” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “EGBN, TWOU, CURLF CLASS ACTION DEADLINES: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors with Losses in EGBN, TWOU, and CURLF of Filing Deadlines – GlobeNewswire” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: LB CARB GVA TWOU: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines – Benzinga” with publication date: September 05, 2019.