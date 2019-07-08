M&R Capital Management Increased Its Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) Stake; Dodge & Cox Cut Position in At&T (T) by $36.58 Million

Dodge & Cox decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 5.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dodge & Cox sold 1.18M shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 19.51M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $611.91 million, down from 20.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dodge & Cox who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $34.21. About 7.43M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 12/03/2018 – AT&T CEO Makes 366 Times The Average Worker — MarketWatch; 02/04/2018 – Couchbase Receives 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 25/04/2018 – Joe Pompeo: Another tidbit: sources told me an idea was floated in which AT&T retains 80% ownership stake in Turner + spins off; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Adj EPS 85c; 20/03/2018 – Cox Communications exec expected to be the first witness in AT&T trial; 19/04/2018 – AT&T CEO testifies that the company’s bid for Time Warner would benefit consumers; 14/05/2018 – AXA Adds Aptiv, Exits Sealed Air, Cuts AT&T: 13F; 30/05/2018 – AT&T INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT WIRELESS SERVICE REVENUE TO RETURN TO GROWTH IN 2018 ON A COMPARABLE BASIS; 20/04/2018 – U.S. Said to Investigate AT&T and Verizon Over Wireless Collusion Claim; 13/03/2018 – RadioResource: AT&T to Release RFP for Second Carrier-Integrated MCPTT Offering

M&R Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) by 911.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&R Capital Management Inc bought 84,701 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 93,998 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.15 million, up from 9,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Com Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $141.79. About 1.13M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q ADJ EPS $1.84, EST. $1.70; 16/03/2018 – After pay vote, Disney investors question lger’s rich deal; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – DISNEY-BRANDED DTC STREAMING SERVICE TO BE EXCLUSIVE HOME FOR SUBSCRIPTION VIDEO-ON-DEMAND VIEWING; 30/05/2018 – U.S. TV’s Barr blames sleep aid Ambien for racist tweet; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Netflix tops Disney as most valuable media property; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox, Threatening Disney Deal; 12/03/2018 – Nancy Dubuc in Advanced Talks to Become CEO of Vice Media, Replacing Shane Smith; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY SHAREHOLDERS OPPOSED EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 05/03/2018 – Disney needs to step up its game: Media analyst; 25/05/2018 – DISNEY CUTS 4-DAY FORECAST FOR SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY

M&R Capital Management Inc, which manages about $538.18M and $438.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Germany Etf (EWG) by 11,175 shares to 149,131 shares, valued at $4.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Currency Hedged Msci Eurozone Etf (HEZU) by 18,142 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 256,310 shares, and cut its stake in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (NYSE:BP).

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $232,388 activity. $225,500 worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) shares were sold by WOODFORD BRENT.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Private Wealth Partners Ltd has 2.08% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 113,921 shares. Chickasaw Cap Ltd Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 6,525 shares. Trust Of Virginia Va invested in 1.55% or 105,959 shares. Alyeska Gru Ltd Partnership has 368,018 shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag reported 2.69M shares. Community Tru And Inv reported 70,746 shares. Capital Guardian Trust invested in 0% or 1,073 shares. New York-based Alpine Global Ltd Liability has invested 7.72% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Spinnaker holds 34,502 shares. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc accumulated 16,538 shares or 1.99% of the stock. Regions Fincl Corp reported 196,805 shares. Holt Capital Limited Liability Dba Holt Capital Partners Lp holds 0.07% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2,325 shares. S R Schill Assoc owns 7,669 shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. Nadler Financial Gp owns 9,294 shares. Capwealth Advsrs Llc stated it has 61,305 shares.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “UBS survey shows healthy interest in Disney streaming product – Seeking Alpha” on June 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Disney extends sequel streak with ‘Toy Story 4’ – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Disney vs. Nike – The Motley Fool” on June 15, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Disney Is Dominating the 2019 Box Office – The Motley Fool” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Get Ready for More Hulu Originals – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 22, 2019.

Dodge & Cox, which manages about $121.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital One Financial Corp (NYSE:COF) by 3.38M shares to 41.11 million shares, valued at $3.36 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) by 1.65M shares in the quarter, for a total of 37.02M shares, and has risen its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mgmt Limited has 0.15% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 42,848 shares. Bragg Fin reported 0.29% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Orleans Cap Mngmt Corp La invested in 1.75% or 72,633 shares. Old Point And Fincl Svcs N A has invested 2.57% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Natixis Advisors LP accumulated 1.42M shares. Coastline Tru owns 111,575 shares. Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 64,718 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. United Kingdom-based Pictet Asset Management has invested 0.53% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). First Business Fincl Svcs accumulated 0.05% or 8,930 shares. Viking Fund Mngmt Limited Liability holds 1.69% or 216,000 shares. Rmsincerbeaux Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 7,536 shares. New England Private Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Com holds 25,353 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Burney holds 0.43% or 218,832 shares in its portfolio. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Liability Com, a Ohio-based fund reported 3.56M shares. Hartford Fincl Mngmt, a Connecticut-based fund reported 42,423 shares.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “The Flaws of AT&T Stock More Than Outweigh Its Generous Dividend – Investorplace.com” on June 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T Ratchets Up The Content Wars – Seeking Alpha” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is AT&T Inc. (T) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AT&T Debt Fears Are Overblown – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Some United States Steel (NYSE:X) Shareholders Have Copped A Big 58% Share Price Drop – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.90 EPS, down 1.10% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.91 per share. T’s profit will be $6.57 billion for 9.50 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.65% EPS growth.