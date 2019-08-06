M&R Capital Management Has Cut Its Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Class A (ACN) Position by $392,040 as Share Price Rose; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shareholder Golub Group Has Boosted Holding by $14.05 Million

Golub Group Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 69.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golub Group Llc bought 126,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 308,396 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.24 million, up from 181,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golub Group Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.58B market cap company. The stock increased 2.58% or $3.57 during the last trading session, reaching $141.87. About 15.34M shares traded or 76.05% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON NOV. 6, 21CF RECEIVED UNSOLICITED INDICATION OF INTEREST FROM THIRD-PARTY INDUSTRY PARTICIPANT (PARTY B) WITH RESPECT TO CERTAIN ASSETS; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 03/05/2018 – Adventures by Disney Debuts All-New Japan Vacation, Robust Line-up of Worldwide ltineraries in 2019; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY PREDICTS $225M DOMESTIC OPENING WEEKEND IN FOR AVENGERS; 20/04/2018 – Netflix nears Walt Disney’s valuation on growth hopes; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q REV. $14.55B, EST. $14.13B; 03/04/2018 – Disney Offers to Buy Sky News (Video); 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – BOARD DECIDED IT WAS “IMPERATIVE” THAT BOB IGER REMAIN AS CHAIRMAN AND CEO THROUGH 2021; 08/05/2018 – Disney could avoid a bidding war with Comcast if it’s willing to shed these Fox assets; 03/04/2018 – Opening Quote: Disney’s magical solution for Murdoch Sky deal

M&R Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Class A (ACN) by 4.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&R Capital Management Inc sold 2,178 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 49,559 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.94M, down from 51,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $3.26 during the last trading session, reaching $188.81. About 1.94 million shares traded or 9.50% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 31/05/2018 – OpenX Appoints Accenture Executive Roxanne Taylor to Board of Directors; 21/03/2018 – Accenture to Host Conference Call Tomorrow, Mar. 22, to Discuss Second-Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Results; 30/05/2018 – Accenture Named to Winner’s Circle by HfS Research as Innovation Leader in Smart Analytics; 29/03/2018 – ACCENTURE TO BUY MXM, A CONTENT-POWERED DIGITAL MARKETING; 16/05/2018 – IT Services Market in Latin America 2018-2022 with Accenture, Capgemini, HCL Technologies, IBM, and Sonda Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/04/2018 – Bankers Confident in the Integrity of Data Driving Business Decisions; 26/03/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in the Gartner 2018 Magic Quadrant for Data and Analytics Service Providers, Worldwide; 16/03/2018 – ACCENTURE’S MONTREAL OFFICE MANAGING DIRECTOR MADELEINE CHENETTE NAMED A FINALIST FOR LES MERCURIADES AWARDS; 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Bd of Directors; 08/05/2018 – Trust in Banks Highest Since 2012, but Declining Branch Visits and Increased Digital Transactions Risk Eroding Customer Relationships, Accenture Research Finds

Golub Group Llc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $1.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 3,942 shares to 355,822 shares, valued at $71.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 115,673 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 624,310 shares, and cut its stake in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp accumulated 1.81M shares. Miller Inv Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 3,523 shares. Whittier Communications Of Nevada Inc holds 1.07% or 130,883 shares in its portfolio. First Hawaiian State Bank holds 0.28% or 46,149 shares. 1.76M were reported by Pentwater Capital Lp. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership accumulated 299,068 shares. 85,078 are held by Bragg Financial Advsrs. Cypress Asset Mngmt Tx reported 45,324 shares or 1.71% of all its holdings. Riggs Asset Managment reported 28,123 shares. Family holds 1.44% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 30,060 shares. Washington Tru accumulated 106,976 shares or 0.81% of the stock. Lipe Dalton holds 0.2% or 2,400 shares. Neville Rodie And Shaw holds 1.2% or 101,897 shares. Stearns Fincl Svcs reported 0.05% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). New York State Teachers Retirement has 0.77% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2.74M shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schwerin Boyle Cap Mgmt accumulated 247,870 shares. Abner Herrman & Brock Lc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 2,967 shares. 2,110 are owned by Harvest Cap Management. Hgk Asset Mgmt invested 0.14% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Columbia Asset invested in 1,933 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Woodmont Investment Counsel Limited Com invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Atlanta Mngmt L L C holds 0.3% or 356,260 shares in its portfolio. Independent Franchise Limited Liability Partnership invested in 6.72% or 3.38 million shares. Toronto Dominion Bank, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 439,589 shares. Canandaigua Savings Bank Tru stated it has 24,283 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada accumulated 20,499 shares. California-based Gould Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co Ca has invested 0.12% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). 7,719 are held by Reliance Trust Communications Of Delaware. Fil invested 0% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Davis owns 31,211 shares.

