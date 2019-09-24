M&T Bank Lifted Holding in Cme Group (CME) by $384,702; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shareholder Beech Hill Advisors Has Cut Position by $333,600

Beech Hill Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 33.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beech Hill Advisors Inc sold 2,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 4,799 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $670,000, down from 7,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $237.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $131.97. About 9.12M shares traded or 5.13% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to Lead ‘New’ Fox If Disney Deal Closes; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Consumer Products & Interactive Media Rev $1.08B; 26/04/2018 – DISNEY SAYS NEW `AVENGERS’ OPENS WITH $39M INTERNATIONALLY; 09/03/2018 – Can Disney Stop Netflix? — Barrons.com; 26/04/2018 – Disney plays up local ties in China amid trade standoff; 08/05/2018 – DIS: Iger is basically saying Disney will no longer license its Marvel and other Disney premium content to anything but linear networks once its streaming service launches. $DIS – ! $DIS; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – BASED ON PRELIMINARY RESULTS, ALL DISNEY DIRECTORS STANDING FOR ELECTION WERE ELECTED TO BOARD; 07/05/2018 – Update: Comcast is planning an all-cash bid to top Walt Disney’s $52 billion deal to acquire most of 21st Century Fox’s assets, if the U.S. government approves AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner, sources tell CNBC; 30/04/2018 – DISNEY: ‘INFINITY WAR’ U.S. OPENING WEEKEND EST. $258.2M; 15/03/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – ENTERED INTO A CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT DATED 15 MARCH 2018 WITH TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX, INC. AND WALT DISNEY

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 1.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&T Bank Corp bought 1,983 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 116,011 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.52 million, up from 114,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&T Bank Corp who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $212.91. About 964,799 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 03/04/2018 – Sentiment falls as producers express concerns about Ag exports; 05/03/2018 – U.S. Libor exposures larger than thought at $200 trillion -ARRC; 11/04/2018 – METALS-Aluminium extends rally after LME, CME suspends Rusal metal; 16/03/2018 – CME Group Confirms Approach to NEX Group; 26/04/2018 – CME GROUP INC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 TOTAL AVERAGE RATE PER CONTRACT WAS $0.706, COMPARED WITH $0.736 IN FOURTH-QUARTER 2017; 20/04/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE APRIL 1LCJ8 FUTURES RISE MORE THAN 1 PERCENT WITH SUPPORT FROM FIRMER CASH, WHOLESALE BEEF PRICES -TRADE; 03/05/2018 – LIVESTOCK-Higher cash prices rally CME live cattle futures; 28/03/2018 – CME Group Offers to Buy Spencer’s NEX for 10 Pounds a Share; 30/05/2018 – CME Group Reached All-Time Daily Volume Record of 51.9 M Contracts Traded on May 29; 14/03/2018 – UK-based Coinfloor to launch physically settled bitcoin futures

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “June Sets Records for CME Bitcoin Futures as Sign-Ups Surge 30% – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Financial Sector Update for 09/17/2019: USB,CME,RBNC – Nasdaq” published on September 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What’s in Store for CME Group (CME) This Earnings Season? – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “XLF, BAC, AXP, CME: Large Inflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq’s (NDAQ) August Volume Increases Year Over Year – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

M&T Bank Corp, which manages about $19.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (Call) (NYSE:MCD) by 401,802 shares to 5 shares, valued at $2,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 626 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,698 shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DLS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold CME shares while 266 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 284.49 million shares or 0.55% more from 282.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northwest Inv Counselors Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.9% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Massachusetts-based State Street Corp has invested 0.24% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Vgi Ptnrs Limited has 18.59% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). The New York-based Bessemer Secs Ltd Llc has invested 0.23% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Castleark Mgmt Ltd accumulated 192,902 shares. 4,059 are held by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Doliver Advsrs Limited Partnership invested in 0.34% or 4,400 shares. Massachusetts Services Communications Ma has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj holds 2,000 shares. First Long Island Invsts Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,348 shares. Shine Inv Advisory Serv has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Oppenheimer Asset, New York-based fund reported 26,605 shares. San Francisco Sentry (Ca) accumulated 822 shares. Moreover, Pictet Asset Mngmt has 0.08% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 188,525 shares. Ashfield Cap Prtnrs Lc holds 0.03% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) or 1,435 shares.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Disney Plus launches preorders for streaming service – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Analyst Calls WWE A ‘Precious Stone In Media’ – Benzinga” published on September 24, 2019, Fool.com published: “Disney’s Fox Acquisition Just Got Billions Cheaper – The Motley Fool” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Disney CEO Bob Iger On Not Buying Twitter: The ‘Nastiness Is Extraordinary’ – Benzinga” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Disney offering senior notes for tender offers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc, which manages about $252.81 million and $190.51 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 13,700 shares to 164,133 shares, valued at $4.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,830 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,147 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95B for 30.55 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ls Inv Limited Company holds 160,751 shares. First Heartland Consultants invested 0.13% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Kempen Capital Nv owns 0.19% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 15,560 shares. Motco has invested 0.65% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 32,817 shares. Compton Mngmt Ri reported 1.18% stake. First Dallas Secs Inc has 4,455 shares. Windward Management Ca reported 3.06% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cetera Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 67,650 shares. Smithfield Trust stated it has 25,246 shares. Cannell Peter B & Com owns 408,912 shares or 2.16% of their US portfolio. Sigma Planning owns 77,909 shares. Tennessee-based Chickasaw Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Shikiar Asset Mgmt stated it has 2,103 shares. Evercore Wealth Management Limited reported 0.44% stake.