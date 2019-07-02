M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (MDC)’s Financial Results Comparing With William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH)

M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (NYSE:MDC) and William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) compete with each other in the Residential Construction sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio M.D.C. Holdings Inc. 30 0.66 N/A 3.40 9.46 William Lyon Homes 16 0.32 N/A 2.33 8.26

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for M.D.C. Holdings Inc. and William Lyon Homes. William Lyon Homes appears to has lower revenue and earnings than M.D.C. Holdings Inc. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. M.D.C. Holdings Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets M.D.C. Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% William Lyon Homes 0.00% 8.4% 2.4%

Risk and Volatility

M.D.C. Holdings Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 26.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.26 beta. From a competition point of view, William Lyon Homes has a 1.58 beta which is 58.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for M.D.C. Holdings Inc. and William Lyon Homes are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score M.D.C. Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 William Lyon Homes 0 1 0 2.00

M.D.C. Holdings Inc. has a -9.39% downside potential and an average price target of $30. Competitively William Lyon Homes has an average price target of $12, with potential downside of -35.48%. Based on the data delivered earlier, M.D.C. Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than William Lyon Homes, analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 79.6% of M.D.C. Holdings Inc. shares and 0% of William Lyon Homes shares. Insiders owned 6.9% of M.D.C. Holdings Inc. shares. Comparatively, 4.3% are William Lyon Homes’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) M.D.C. Holdings Inc. 1.07% 4.18% 10.3% 20.82% 13.62% 23.48% William Lyon Homes 1.9% 18.66% 34.94% 53.42% -28.76% 80.26%

For the past year M.D.C. Holdings Inc. was less bullish than William Lyon Homes.

Summary

M.D.C. Holdings Inc. beats William Lyon Homes on 8 of the 10 factors.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in homebuilding and financial service businesses in the United States. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name. The company conducts its homebuilding operations in Arizona, California, Nevada, Washington, Colorado, Utah, Virginia, Florida, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey. Its financial services operations consist of originating mortgage loans primarily for homebuyers; providing insurance coverage primarily to its homebuilding subsidiaries and subcontractors for homes sold by its homebuilding subsidiaries, and for work performed in completed subdivisions; acting as a re-insurer on the claims; selling third-party personal property and casualty insurance products to homebuyers; and offering title agency services to homebuilding subsidiaries and customers. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

William Lyon Homes, together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family detached and attached homes. It operates in six segments: California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Washington, and Oregon. The company sells its homes primarily to entry-level, and first-time and second-time move-up homebuyers under the Village Homes and Polygon Northwest Homes brands through in-house commissioned sales personnel and outside brokers. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned approximately 13,626 lots. William Lyon Homes was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.