M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (MDC)’s Financial Results Comparing With TRI Pointe Group Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

As Residential Construction companies, M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (NYSE:MDC) and TRI Pointe Group Inc. (NYSE:TPH) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio M.D.C. Holdings Inc. 31 0.74 N/A 3.40 9.46 TRI Pointe Group Inc. 13 0.57 N/A 1.54 8.98

Demonstrates M.D.C. Holdings Inc. and TRI Pointe Group Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. TRI Pointe Group Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than M.D.C. Holdings Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. M.D.C. Holdings Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of TRI Pointe Group Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows M.D.C. Holdings Inc. and TRI Pointe Group Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets M.D.C. Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% TRI Pointe Group Inc. 0.00% 11.2% 5.9%

Volatility and Risk

M.D.C. Holdings Inc. has a 1.26 beta, while its volatility is 26.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. TRI Pointe Group Inc. on the other hand, has 1.34 beta which makes it 34.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown M.D.C. Holdings Inc. and TRI Pointe Group Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score M.D.C. Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 TRI Pointe Group Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The downside potential is -20.04% for M.D.C. Holdings Inc. with consensus price target of $30. Competitively TRI Pointe Group Inc. has an average price target of $15, with potential upside of 17.74%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, TRI Pointe Group Inc. is looking more favorable than M.D.C. Holdings Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 79.6% of M.D.C. Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0.05% of TRI Pointe Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% are M.D.C. Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of TRI Pointe Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) M.D.C. Holdings Inc. 1.07% 4.18% 10.3% 20.82% 13.62% 23.48% TRI Pointe Group Inc. 5.73% 0.07% 4.92% 16.19% -18.43% 26.72%

For the past year M.D.C. Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than TRI Pointe Group Inc.

Summary

M.D.C. Holdings Inc. beats TRI Pointe Group Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in homebuilding and financial service businesses in the United States. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name. The company conducts its homebuilding operations in Arizona, California, Nevada, Washington, Colorado, Utah, Virginia, Florida, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey. Its financial services operations consist of originating mortgage loans primarily for homebuyers; providing insurance coverage primarily to its homebuilding subsidiaries and subcontractors for homes sold by its homebuilding subsidiaries, and for work performed in completed subdivisions; acting as a re-insurer on the claims; selling third-party personal property and casualty insurance products to homebuyers; and offering title agency services to homebuilding subsidiaries and customers. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

TRI Pointe Group, Inc., through its subsidiary, TRI Pointe Homes, Inc., engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. It also builds and sells land and lots. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across eight states, including Maracay Homes in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia. In addition, it offers financial services, such as mortgage financing and title services. The company sells homes through its own sales representatives and independent real estate brokers. TRI Pointe Group, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Irvine, California. TRI Pointe Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of Weyerhaeuser NR Company.