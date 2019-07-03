M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC) EPS Estimated At $0.72; Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Decreased Its Applied Matl (AMAT) Holding

Analysts expect M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) to report $0.72 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.32 EPS change or 30.77% from last quarter’s $1.04 EPS. MDC’s profit would be $44.57M giving it 11.60 P/E if the $0.72 EPS is correct. After having $0.64 EPS previously, M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see 12.50% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $33.42. About 155,153 shares traded. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) has risen 13.62% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MDC News: 03/05/2018 – MDC Holdings 1Q Net $38.8M; 12/03/2018 New Haines City Community In Orlando; 13/03/2018 – New Richmond American Community In Jacksonville; 25/04/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS MDC HOLDINGS ‘BB+’ RATING, OUTLOOK STABLE; 14/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms M.D.C. Holdings’ IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – MDC Holdings 1Q Ending Backlog Dollar Value Up 18% to $1.88B; 13/03/2018 – MDC HOLDINGS INC MDC.N : UBS RAISES TO BUY FROM SELL; 03/05/2018 – MDC Holdings 1Q Home Sale Rev $607.7M; 14/03/2018 – New Fallbrook Community In San Diego; 15/05/2018 – New Richmond American Community In Groveland

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc decreased Applied Matl (AMAT) stake by 13.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc sold 20,000 shares as Applied Matl (AMAT)’s stock rose 1.59%. The Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc holds 130,000 shares with $5.16 million value, down from 150,000 last quarter. Applied Matl now has $41.82 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $44.67. About 5.37 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has declined 24.90% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 30/04/2018 – Delaware US Growth Adds Applied Materials, Exits Celgene; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS MAINTAINS ANNUAL WFE TARGETS FOR 2018-19; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Gross Margin 45.8%; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 17/04/2018 – West Coast Financial Adds Applied Materials: 13F; 26/03/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : INSTINET RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $65; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Delivers Strong Year-On-Year Growth in Quarterly Revenue and Earnings Per Share; 23/03/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 18/05/2018 – Tech Today: Square Unzettled, Debating AMAT, Google’s 60 Minutes — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Applied Materials at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in homebuilding and financial service businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.07 billion. The Company’s homebuilding activities include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name. It has a 9.83 P/E ratio. The firm conducts its homebuilding activities in Arizona, California, Nevada, Washington, Colorado, Utah, Virginia, Florida, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.94, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. shares while 38 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 44.86 million shares or 11.75% less from 50.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Retail Bank stated it has 0.01% in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). Raymond James Financial Svcs Advsr, a Florida-based fund reported 85,220 shares. Bridgeway Mgmt invested in 0.1% or 269,204 shares. Federated Investors Pa stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). Clearbridge Invs owns 1,224 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp owns 58,242 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 7,474 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 15,831 shares. Zweig holds 24,563 shares. New York-based First Manhattan has invested 0% in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). Piedmont Invest Advisors invested in 12,343 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Invesco Ltd invested 0% in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). Moreover, Smith Graham & Communications Investment Limited Partnership has 1.12% invested in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) for 350,975 shares. Envestnet Asset invested 0% in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 33,319 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Gru holds 0.11% or 644,447 shares. Waters Parkerson And reported 8,800 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. The Illinois-based Barbara Oil Company has invested 0.24% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Fruth Investment reported 0.35% stake. Brandes Inv Lp reported 129,023 shares. Optimum Inv Advisors holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 4,100 shares. Chevy Chase holds 0.16% or 885,214 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Grp accumulated 73.34 million shares or 0.11% of the stock. Raymond James Tru Na owns 100,439 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 6,143 shares. Laffer Investments holds 0% or 51,330 shares in its portfolio. Plante Moran Advsr Ltd Llc reported 5,093 shares. Oxbow Advsrs Lc stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Tocqueville Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 546,180 shares. Legal General Public Ltd Company invested 0.14% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Analysts await Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 41.67% or $0.50 from last year’s $1.2 per share. AMAT’s profit will be $655.28M for 15.95 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Applied Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc increased Old Dominion Fght Li (NASDAQ:ODFL) stake by 53,925 shares to 61,925 valued at $8.94 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Allegheny Technologies Inc (Call) (NYSE:ATI) stake by 115,000 shares and now owns 135,000 shares. Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) was raised too.

Among 6 analysts covering Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Applied Materials had 12 analyst reports since January 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Susquehanna maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, February 15 report. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $4900 target in Friday, May 17 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, January 29 by RBC Capital Markets.

