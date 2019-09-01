M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (MDC) and Cavco Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Comparison side by side

Both M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (NYSE:MDC) and Cavco Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) compete on a level playing field in the Residential Construction industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio M.D.C. Holdings Inc. 33 0.77 N/A 3.40 10.64 Cavco Industries Inc. 145 1.72 N/A 7.44 23.83

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of M.D.C. Holdings Inc. and Cavco Industries Inc. Cavco Industries Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than M.D.C. Holdings Inc. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. M.D.C. Holdings Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Cavco Industries Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of M.D.C. Holdings Inc. and Cavco Industries Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets M.D.C. Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cavco Industries Inc. 0.00% 13.7% 9.6%

Volatility and Risk

M.D.C. Holdings Inc. has a 1.13 beta, while its volatility is 13.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Cavco Industries Inc.’s 58.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.58 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for M.D.C. Holdings Inc. and Cavco Industries Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score M.D.C. Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Cavco Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

M.D.C. Holdings Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -9.49% and an $35 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 80.3% of M.D.C. Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 97.1% of Cavco Industries Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 6.9% of M.D.C. Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of Cavco Industries Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) M.D.C. Holdings Inc. -2.32% 9.15% 13.76% 25.18% 36.43% 38.85% Cavco Industries Inc. 10.05% 12.95% 40.91% 10.8% -14.12% 36.03%

For the past year M.D.C. Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than Cavco Industries Inc.

Summary

Cavco Industries Inc. beats M.D.C. Holdings Inc. on 10 of the 11 factors.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in homebuilding and financial service businesses in the United States. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name. The company conducts its homebuilding operations in Arizona, California, Nevada, Washington, Colorado, Utah, Virginia, Florida, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey. Its financial services operations consist of originating mortgage loans primarily for homebuyers; providing insurance coverage primarily to its homebuilding subsidiaries and subcontractors for homes sold by its homebuilding subsidiaries, and for work performed in completed subdivisions; acting as a re-insurer on the claims; selling third-party personal property and casualty insurance products to homebuyers; and offering title agency services to homebuilding subsidiaries and customers. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

Cavco Industries, Inc. designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. It markets its manufactured homes under the brand names of Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Homes. The company also builds park model RVs, vacation cabins, and systems-built commercial structures, such as apartment buildings, condominiums, hotels, workforce housing, schools, and housing for U.S. military troops. In addition, it produces modular homes, including single and multi-section/modular ranch-style dwellings, split-level homes, Cape Cod style homes, two and three story homes, and multi-family units under the Nationwide Homes brand name. Further, the company offers conforming mortgages, non-conforming mortgages, and chattel loans to purchasers of factory-built and site-built homes. Additionally, it provides property and casualty insurance to owners of manufactured homes. As of April 1, 2017, the company owned and operated a network of 43 retail centers located in Oregon, Arizona, New Mexico, Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Florida. It also distributes its homes through a network of independent distribution points in 48 states in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Mexico, as well as through planned community operators and residential developers. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.