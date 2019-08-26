M D C Holding (MDC) Valuation Rose While Marathon Capital Management Upped Holding by $1.49 Million; Waste Management (WM) Market Valuation Rose While Advisors Preferred Has Trimmed Holding by $821,219

Advisors Preferred Llc decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc (WM) by 49.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Preferred Llc sold 7,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 8,114 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $843,000, down from 16,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Preferred Llc who had been investing in Waste Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $116.61. About 687,536 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 20/04/2018 – Waste Management Backs 2018 Adj EPS $3.97-Adj EPS $4.05; 23/03/2018 – BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of 80; 21/03/2018 – Drilling Waste Management Market 2018 – Global Forecasts up to 2024 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.97 TO $4.05, EST. $4; 11/05/2018 – Cargotec: Hiab bundles its expertise and offering for the Waste Management & Recycling segment – Showcase at IFAT, 14-18 May in Munich, Germany; 10/04/2018 – Waste Management: Board Member Thomas H. Weidemeyer Will Perform Chairman Role on Interim Basis; 17/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ELECTS WEIDEMEYER CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 15/03/2018 – Asia Pacific Food Waste Management Market Analysis 2017-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON NOTIFIED CO OF HIS DECISION TO RESIGN FROM HIS POSITION AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies Testifies to the Canadian Senate Regarding Innovations in Cannabis Waste Management

Marathon Capital Management increased its stake in M D C Holding Inc (MDC) by 519.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Capital Management bought 51,478 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.76% . The institutional investor held 61,378 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78 million, up from 9,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Capital Management who had been investing in M D C Holding Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $36.69. About 81,673 shares traded. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) has risen 36.43% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MDC News: 17/04/2018 – Richmond American Announces Model Grand Opening Event In Loveland; 25/04/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS MDC HOLDINGS ‘BB+’ RATING, OUTLOOK STABLE; 03/05/2018 – MDC Holdings 1Q Dollar Value of Net New Orders Up 15% to $863.7M; 09/05/2018 – MDC Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 07/05/2018 – M.D.C. Holdings’ Presentation At The J.P. Morgan 11th Annual Homebuilding And Building Products Conference To Be Webcast Live; 07/05/2018 – Richmond American Homes Announces Grand Opening In Layton; 04/05/2018 – MDC HOLDINGS INC MDC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $32; 15/05/2018 – New Richmond American Community In Groveland; 12/03/2018 New Haines City Community In Orlando; 14/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms M.D.C. Holdings’ IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $483.65M for 25.57 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Waste Management, Inc. Elects William B. Plummer to Board of Directors – Business Wire” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” published on July 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “A Close Look At Waste Management, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:WM) 14% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons Why There’s Money to Be Made in the Garbage Market – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Advisors Preferred Llc, which manages about $585.90 million and $315.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 3,359 shares to 6,861 shares, valued at $841,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond Etf (SCPB) by 48,930 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,030 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Bulletshares 2019 Corporate Bond Etf.

More notable recent M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “MDC Holdings Inc (MDC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 31, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “2 Stocks With Strong Momentum And Lots Of Cash… – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “New Home Community in Elk Grove Masterplan – PRNewswire” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Temescal Valley Masterplan Gains New Richmond American Community – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Marathon Capital Management, which manages about $223.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in T Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 5,000 shares to 1.20M shares, valued at $119.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.