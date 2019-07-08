M D C Holding (MDC) Holding Increased by Marathon Capital Management; Old Mutual Global Investors Uk LTD Holds Stake in Universal Ins Hldgs (UVE)

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd increased its stake in Universal Ins Hldgs Inc (UVE) by 12.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd bought 10,127 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 93,574 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.90 million, up from 83,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd who had been investing in Universal Ins Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $29.08. About 21,007 shares traded. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) has declined 14.05% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.48% the S&P500. Some Historical UVE News: 24/04/2018 – Universal Insurance 1Q EPS $1.12; 11/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial; 24/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $191.5 MLN VS $174.9 MLN; 03/04/2018 UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDER SEAN DOWNES REPORTS 5.1% STAKE; 29/05/2018 – Universal Insurance Raises Dividend to 16c Vs. 14c; 30/05/2018 – Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. Insurance Subsidiaries Complete 2018-2019 Reinsurance Programs; 04/04/2018 – Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. Subsidiary UPCIC Writes First Homeowners Insurance Policy and Launches Universal Direct in N; 12/04/2018 – Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 Per Share; 29/05/2018 – Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend Of $0.16 Per Share; 22/04/2018 – DJ Universal Insurance Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UVE)

Marathon Capital Management increased its stake in M D C Holding Inc (MDC) by 519.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Capital Management bought 51,478 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,378 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78M, up from 9,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Capital Management who had been investing in M D C Holding Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.85% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $34.28. About 159,139 shares traded. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) has risen 13.62% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MDC News: 14/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms M.D.C. Holdings’ IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – MDC Holdings 1Q EPS 68c; 09/05/2018 – Richmond American Announces Grand Opening Event In Peyton; 19/04/2018 – DJ MDC Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDC); 03/05/2018 – MDC Holdings 1Q Dollar Value of Net New Orders Up 15% to $863.7M; 16/04/2018 – Grand Opening In Tucson’s Mountain Vail Ranch; 15/05/2018 – New Richmond American Community In Groveland; 09/05/2018 – MDC Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 12/03/2018 New Haines City Community In Orlando; 25/04/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS MDC HOLDINGS ‘BB+’ RATING, OUTLOOK STABLE

More notable recent M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Consumer Discretionary ETFs That Could Heat Up This Summer – Investorplace.com” on June 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Tech Giants Step To The Plate – Seeking Alpha” published on January 26, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Multi-community Grand Opening in Vacaville – PRNewswire” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Richmond American to Debut Two Exciting Neighborhoods This Weekend – PRNewswire” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “M.D.C. Holdings’ (MDC) CEO Larry Mizel on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 02, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.94, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold MDC shares while 38 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 44.86 million shares or 11.75% less from 50.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Pcl accumulated 20,495 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance has invested 0% in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). Gabelli Funds Lc accumulated 146,000 shares. Keybank Association Oh invested in 0% or 10,166 shares. Burney has invested 0.48% in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). Moreover, Glenmede Trust Na has 0% invested in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) for 408 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 559,735 shares. Prudential holds 0% or 100,237 shares in its portfolio. Bancorp Of America De has invested 0% in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 16,540 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Alpha Windward Lc invested 0.34% of its portfolio in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). Pacifica Capital invested 5.45% in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). Sei Invs has invested 0% in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). Legal General Gru Public Limited Company holds 0% or 130,474 shares. Aperio Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Com holds 32,726 shares.

Marathon Capital Management, which manages about $223.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 256,175 shares to 22,375 shares, valued at $121,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 10, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 2 sales for $560,038 activity. $22,537 worth of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) was bought by Wilcox Frank. $630,000 worth of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) was bought by Donaghy Stephen. Another trade for 7,000 shares valued at $268,122 was sold by Springer Jon.

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd, which manages about $10.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trex Co Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 377,642 shares to 9,334 shares, valued at $574,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 289,461 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.10M shares, and cut its stake in Sprouts Fmrs Mkt Inc (NASDAQ:SFM).