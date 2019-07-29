M D C Hldgs (Put) (MDC) Stock Price Rose While 683 Capital Management Has Upped Stake; Vision Capital Management Has Boosted Stake in United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS) by $620,490 as Share Price Declined

683 Capital Management Llc increased its stake in M D C Hldgs Inc (Put) (MDC) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 683 Capital Management Llc bought 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.30% with the market. The hedge fund held 300,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.72M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 683 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in M D C Hldgs Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $36.79. About 93,827 shares traded. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) has risen 13.62% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MDC News: 16/04/2018 – Grand Opening In Tucson’s Mountain Vail Ranch; 03/05/2018 – MDC Holdings 1Q Home Sale Rev $607.7M; 15/05/2018 – Polar Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in MDC Holdings; 07/05/2018 – Richmond American Homes Announces Grand Opening In Layton; 03/05/2018 – MDC Holdings 1Q Net $38.8M; 12/04/2018 – Richmond American To Celebrate New Community In Mesa; 09/05/2018 – Richmond American Announces Grand Opening Event In Peyton; 14/03/2018 – New Fallbrook Community In San Diego; 13/03/2018 – New Richmond American Community In Jacksonville; 14/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms M.D.C. Holdings’ IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable

Vision Capital Management Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (UPS) by 117.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vision Capital Management Inc bought 5,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,349 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16M, up from 4,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $118.2. About 1.45 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 25/05/2018 – UPS – MOST RECENTLY, WARREN SERVED AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER FOR XEROX CORPORATION; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 05/03/2018 – Minnesota DoA: Community Supported Agriculture Farms Now Accepting Sign-Ups; 07/03/2018 – DEUTSCHE POST DPWGn.DE CFO SAYS OPERATING PROFIT IN LETTER AND PARCEL LIKELY FLAT THIS YR, NO POSTAGE MARK-UPS BUT HIGHER COSTS THIS YR; 03/04/2018 – The UPS Store and Inc. Magazine Salute Small Businesses with a National Pitch Off Contest; 06/03/2018 – UPS – NANDO CESARONE IS NAMED INTERNATIONAL PRESIDENT, REPLACING BARBER; 16/03/2018 – DHL expands US delivery service in swipe at FedEx, UPS; 05/04/2018 – NOTICE TO UPS EMPLOYEES WITH ACCOUNTS AT THE MERRILL LYNCH TAMPA, FLORIDA BRANCH OFFICE: Klayman & Toskes, P.A. Continues to; 19/03/2018 – Ballard Fuel Cell Module to Power Hybrid UPS Delivery Van Trial Program in California; 15/03/2018 – White House Memo: `There Will Always Be Change,’ Trump Says as More Personnel Shake-Ups Loom

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. On Wednesday, February 13 Cesarone Nando bought $16,731 worth of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 150 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Community Fincl Bank Na invested in 0.36% or 16,129 shares. Logan Capital Mgmt holds 0.06% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 8,687 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1,681 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Howland Capital Mgmt Limited Co has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Clifford Swan Counsel Ltd Liability Corp owns 520,456 shares or 3.12% of their US portfolio. Wade G W & Inc holds 101,435 shares. Cypress Capital owns 7,540 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Columbia Asset Management reported 0.8% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Washington Tru holds 72,526 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Ltd Liability Partnership Ma invested in 2,950 shares. Intersect Limited Liability Com owns 19,946 shares for 0.94% of their portfolio. Greenleaf holds 0.01% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 3,287 shares. Appleton Inc Ma holds 0.03% or 1,839 shares. Congress Asset Company Ma reported 0% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Ronna Sue Cohen, Utah-based fund reported 2.95 million shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.94, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold MDC shares while 38 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 44.86 million shares or 11.75% less from 50.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,891 are owned by Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio. 370,507 are owned by Ameriprise Financial. Carroll Fin Associates Inc owns 547 shares. Walthausen & Communications Lc holds 0.85% or 225,278 shares. Strs Ohio holds 503,279 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. The Georgia-based Signaturefd Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). Botty Investors Lc holds 15,284 shares. Brandywine Invest Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 213,621 shares. Bancorporation Of America De holds 0% of its portfolio in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) for 273,839 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada accumulated 26,568 shares or 0% of the stock. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 4,104 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & holds 0% or 7,563 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mgmt holds 0.01% in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) or 47,265 shares. 13,527 are held by First Hawaiian Natl Bank. 508 are held by Asset Mngmt One Ltd.