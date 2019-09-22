M D C Hldgs (Put) (MDC) Shares Rose While Citigroup Has Trimmed Its Position by $522,240; Telus (TU) Holder Cibc Asset Management Has Raised Its Position by $4.15 Million

Citigroup Inc decreased its stake in M D C Hldgs Inc (Put) (MDC) by 75.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citigroup Inc sold 16,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.76% . The institutional investor held 5,300 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $174,000, down from 21,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citigroup Inc who had been investing in M D C Hldgs Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $42.43. About 323,334 shares traded. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) has risen 36.43% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MDC News: 14/05/2018 – MDC Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – Grand Opening Of New Emmitsburg Community; 03/05/2018 – MDC Holdings 1Q EPS 68c; 08/05/2018 – MDC Holdings Presenting at Conference May 15; 12/03/2018 New Haines City Community In Orlando; 12/04/2018 – Richmond American To Celebrate New Community In Mesa; 28/03/2018 – Richmond American Announces Brand-New Community And Floor Plans In Herriman; 25/04/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS MDC HOLDINGS ‘BB+’ RATING, OUTLOOK STABLE; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Zimbabwe’s first poll since Mugabe set for July

Cibc Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Telus Corp (TU) by 0.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc Asset Management Inc bought 115,222 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.89% . The institutional investor held 13.22M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $488.82M, up from 13.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Telus Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $36.96. About 356,367 shares traded. TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) has declined 1.02% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TU News: 08/03/2018 Mojio accelerates connected car roll-outs with additional Series B funding from Iris Capital and TELUS Ventures

More notable recent TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “3 Stocks to Load Up on Today â€” and Get Rich on Tomorrow – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 07, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “TFSA Investors: 3 Stocks Yielding up to 8.2% That Will Help Diversify Your Portfolio – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Media Advisory: TELUS launches IoT Shop, streamlines access to IoT connectivity – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “5 Top Stocks for New TFSA Investors – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 15, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Pay You for Decades – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Cibc Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co (NYSE:CNI) by 75,108 shares to 5.09M shares, valued at $470.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 34,622 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 294,973 shares, and cut its stake in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (NYSE:CM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.04, from 2.17 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 22 investors sold MDC shares while 54 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 45.29 million shares or 0.96% more from 44.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mutual Of America Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). 95,399 are owned by California Pub Employees Retirement Sys. Geode Cap Limited Company holds 0% or 626,259 shares. Gabelli Funds Llc owns 130,000 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio reported 0.07% of its portfolio in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). Panagora Asset Incorporated, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 46,328 shares. 43,238 were accumulated by Credit Suisse Ag. Wells Fargo & Mn invested 0% in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). Jpmorgan Chase & Co has invested 0% in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). Dearborn Prtn Lc reported 0.04% stake. Envestnet Asset Inc owns 10,239 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Trexquant Investment Lp reported 9,139 shares stake. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 4,806 shares. The Wisconsin-based Mason Street Advisors Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). Virginia-based Burney has invested 0.52% in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC).

Citigroup Inc, which manages about $123.79 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Metlife Inc (Call) (NYSE:MET) by 574,100 shares to 833,200 shares, valued at $41.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Suncor Energy Inc New (Call) (NYSE:SU) by 186,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 544,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Starbucks Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:SBUX).

More notable recent M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “MDC Holdings Reports Preliminary Net New Order Activity – PRNewswire” on September 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 13, 2019 – Benzinga” published on September 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What We Think Of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:MDC) Investment Potential – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Richmond American Debuts New Community in Strasburg – PRNewswire” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Exclusive 19-Home Community Opening in Oro Valley – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Analysts await M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.85 earnings per share, down 1.16% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.86 per share. MDC’s profit will be $52.67M for 12.48 P/E if the $0.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual earnings per share reported by M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.16% negative EPS growth.