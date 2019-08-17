M D C Hldgs (Put) (MDC) Position Held by 683 Capital Management Llc; As International Flavorsfragra Com (IFF) Market Valuation Rose, Fdx Advisors Lowered Its Holding by $418,944

683 Capital Management Llc increased its stake in M D C Hldgs Inc (Put) (MDC) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 683 Capital Management Llc bought 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.76% . The hedge fund held 300,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.72 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 683 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in M D C Hldgs Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.24B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $36.15. About 208,480 shares traded. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) has risen 36.43% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MDC News: 13/03/2018 – MDC HOLDINGS INC MDC.N : UBS RAISES TO BUY FROM SELL; 03/05/2018 – MDC Holdings 1Q Ending Backlog Dollar Value Up 18% to $1.88B; 07/05/2018 – M.D.C. Holdings’ Presentation At The J.P. Morgan 11th Annual Homebuilding And Building Products Conference To Be Webcast Live; 03/05/2018 – MDC Holdings 1Q Home Sale Rev $607.7M; 16/04/2018 – Grand Opening In Tucson’s Mountain Vail Ranch; 12/04/2018 – Richmond American To Celebrate New Community In Mesa; 08/05/2018 – MDC Holdings Presenting at Conference May 15; 03/05/2018 – MDC Holdings 1Q Net $38.8M; 14/03/2018 – New Fallbrook Community In San Diego; 13/03/2018 – New Richmond American Community In Jacksonville

Fdx Advisors Inc decreased its stake in International Flavorsfragra Com (IFF) by 53.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fdx Advisors Inc sold 3,273 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.48% . The institutional investor held 2,852 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $367,000, down from 6,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fdx Advisors Inc who had been investing in International Flavorsfragra Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $112.78. About 1.12 million shares traded or 4.47% up from the average. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has risen 10.46% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.46% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 07/05/2018 – IFF’s Acquisition of Frutarom Expected to Be Neutral to Adjusted Cash Earnings Per Share in First Full Year; 07/05/2018 – Terms of Agreement Have Been Unanimously Approved by Boards of IFF and Frutarom; 24/05/2018 – IFF Strengthens Innovation Platform as Partner in Amkiri’s Visual Fragrance™ Technology; 07/05/2018 – IFF SECURED BRIDGE FINANCING FROM MORGAN STANLEY SR FUNDING; 24/05/2018 – IFF Strengthens Innovation Platform as Partner in Amkiri’s Visual Fragrance™ Technology; 12/04/2018 – International Flavors & Fragrances Surpasses 2020 Sustainability Goals; 09/05/2018 – International Flavors Volume Rises More Than Triple Average; 08/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES INC IFF.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $168; 15/05/2018 – IFF CEO ANDREAS FIBIG SPEAKS AT TEL AVIV CONFERENCE; 07/05/2018 – IFF and Frutarom are projected to have a combined revenue of $5.3 billion in 2018. The deal is expected to close in six to nine months

Investors sentiment increased to 2.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.94, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold MDC shares while 38 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 44.86 million shares or 11.75% less from 50.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Port Assoc owns 356,784 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada owns 26,568 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Amalgamated Bankshares holds 0.01% or 7,374 shares. State Street reported 1.71 million shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & has 7,563 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citigroup stated it has 8,840 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Principal Fincl Gru invested 0.01% in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.01% or 4,806 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Limited reported 163,985 shares. Blackrock, New York-based fund reported 8.35 million shares. Raymond James And Assocs holds 0% or 101,139 shares in its portfolio. Prudential has 0% invested in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). Comerica Bancorporation has 0.01% invested in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). Lesa Sroufe And Communications has 3.7% invested in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) for 148,935 shares. Brandywine Glob Inv Ltd Liability Corporation holds 213,621 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

683 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.08M and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (HYG) by 100,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $8.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tesla Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 895,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 500,100 shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola Co (Put) (NYSE:KO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold IFF shares while 109 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 70.62 million shares or 6.04% more from 66.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adams Natural Fund Inc holds 0.23% of its portfolio in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) for 10,400 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 166,120 shares. Victory reported 30,483 shares. Hartford Investment Com holds 11,043 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 21,147 shares. Hudson Valley Incorporated Adv invested in 0.11% or 3,595 shares. 26,750 are held by Aqr Cap Management Limited Liability Company. Michigan-based Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). 5,794 were accumulated by Washington Trust Savings Bank. Mitsubishi Ufj Banking holds 0.03% or 71,467 shares. Wolverine Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 4,260 shares. Sky Group Ltd Liability Com invested 0.2% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Macquarie Grp Inc has 0% invested in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Wisconsin-based Marietta Investment Prns Lc has invested 0.12% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Voloridge Invest Management Lc reported 39,296 shares.

Fdx Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.11 billion and $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bbt Corp Com (NYSE:BBT) by 38,828 shares to 72,144 shares, valued at $3.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Admiral Fds Inc Midcp 400 Idx (IVOO) by 11,285 shares in the quarter, for a total of 135,418 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds Extend Mkt Etf (VXF).

