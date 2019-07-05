M D C Hldgs (Put) (MDC) Holder Highbridge Capital Management Upped Its Holding; King Luther Capital Management Has Decreased Holding in Metlife (MET) as Share Price Rose

Highbridge Capital Management Llc increased its stake in M D C Hldgs Inc (Put) (MDC) by 444.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highbridge Capital Management Llc bought 444,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.30% with the market. The hedge fund held 544,400 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.82M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highbridge Capital Management Llc who had been investing in M D C Hldgs Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $33.42. About 155,153 shares traded. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) has risen 13.62% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MDC News: 28/03/2018 – Richmond American Announces Brand-New Community And Floor Plans In Herriman; 13/03/2018 – New Richmond American Community In Jacksonville; 19/04/2018 – DJ MDC Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDC); 16/04/2018 – Grand Opening In Tucson’s Mountain Vail Ranch; 03/05/2018 – MDC Holdings 1Q Home Sale Rev $607.7M; 09/05/2018 – Richmond American Announces Grand Opening Event In Peyton; 23/05/2018 – Grand Opening Of New Emmitsburg Community; 30/04/2018 – M.D.C. Holdings Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 03/05/2018 – MDC Holdings 1Q Ending Backlog Dollar Value Up 18% to $1.88B; 12/04/2018 – Richmond American To Celebrate New Community In Mesa

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 9.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Luther Capital Management Corp sold 10,886 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 98,631 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.20M, down from 109,517 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $50.47. About 2.08M shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 0.45% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.98% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of MetLife, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadl; 02/05/2018 – MetLife: 1Q Driven by Favorable Underwriting, Volume Growth, Effects of Tax Reform; 18/04/2018 – MetLife Investment Management Total Private Debt Portfolio Reached $66.1B at Dec. 3; 30/04/2018 – MetLife Completes Merger of Two Subsidiaries; 02/05/2018 – MetLife CFO John McCallion Provides First Quarter 2018 Financial Update Video; 16/05/2018 – METLIFE NAMES BILL O’DONNELL AS U.S. CFO; 15/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Continues Investigation on Behalf of MetLife, Inc. Investors (MET); 26/03/2018 – METLIFE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT – COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE LOANS & REAL ESTATE EQUITY ASSETS MANAGED WAS $76.4 BLN AT 2017 YR END, UP 9.1 PCT FROM PRIOR YR; 08/05/2018 – METLIFE INC SAYS FEDEX PENSION OBLIGATION, WHICH METLIFE WILL COVER THROUGH A GROUP ANNUITY, TOTAL ABOUT $6 BILLION; 23/03/2018 – Sanford Heisler Sharp Wins Conditional Certification In $50 Million Nationwide Class Action Lawsuit Against MetLife For Overtime Pay Violations

Highbridge Capital Management Llc, which manages about $32.39B and $3.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 3.86M shares to 1.17M shares, valued at $6.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ:QTNT) by 660,767 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.34M shares, and cut its stake in Ashland Global Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.94, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold MDC shares while 38 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 44.86 million shares or 11.75% less from 50.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Gru has 269,038 shares. Ameriprise Fincl holds 0% of its portfolio in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) for 370,507 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). Citigroup holds 0% or 8,840 shares. First Manhattan invested in 0% or 22,039 shares. Invesco Ltd invested in 0% or 331,947 shares. Moreover, Legal General Grp Public Limited has 0% invested in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) for 130,474 shares. 5.12M are held by Dimensional Fund L P. Zweig reported 24,563 shares stake. Botty Ltd Llc invested 0.13% in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). 14,816 are owned by Voloridge Invest Ltd Liability Corporation. The California-based Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0% in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% or 159,974 shares. Bluemountain Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). Oppenheimer & Com invested in 45,987 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

More notable recent M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “MDC Holdings Stock Upgraded After Earnings: What You Need to Know – Motley Fool” on August 02, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Consumer Discretionary ETFs That Could Heat Up This Summer – Investorplace.com” published on June 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS) – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Research Report Identifies Ringcentral, The Walt Disney, MDC Partners, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Sapiens International Corporation NV, and B. Riley Financial with Renewed Outlook â€” Fundamental Analysis, Calculating Forward Movement – GlobeNewswire” published on April 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 287 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 703.56 million shares or 2.48% less from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jfs Wealth Advisors Limited Liability accumulated 72 shares or 0% of the stock. Synovus holds 8,239 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. New York-based Burns J W & Co New York has invested 0.25% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Employees Retirement System Of Ohio owns 0.12% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 516,934 shares. Jpmorgan Chase, New York-based fund reported 15.25 million shares. Cordasco Financial has 0.04% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Checchi Capital Advisers Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Advsrs Cap Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Florida-based Eagle Asset Management has invested 0.01% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Palladium Limited Liability reported 8,045 shares stake. Hanson Mcclain Inc stated it has 769 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership reported 163,700 shares stake. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Co has 2 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Serv Co Ma invested 0.31% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Kames Capital Pcl holds 41,801 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

King Luther Capital Management Corp, which manages about $16.93 billion and $13.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 1,033 shares to 2,331 shares, valued at $4.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Flir Sys Inc (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 94,475 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.21M shares, and has risen its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL).

Analysts await MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.34 earnings per share, up 3.08% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.3 per share. MET’s profit will be $1.27B for 9.42 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by MetLife, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.46% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “MetLife to Hold Conference Call for Second Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” on June 27, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Endor Wins MetLife Korea’s Innovation Program, Collab 5.0 – Business Wire” published on June 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should We Be Delighted With Warrior Met Coal, Inc.’s (NYSE:HCC) ROE Of 77%? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Consider Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Aon plc (AON) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.