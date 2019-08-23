M D C Hldgs (MDC) Stake Has Upped by Bridgeway Capital Management Inc; Amg National Trust Bank Increased Orange (ORAN) Holding by $363,568

Amg National Trust Bank increased its stake in Orange (ORAN) by 12.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg National Trust Bank bought 22,723 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.09% . The institutional investor held 210,786 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.44 million, up from 188,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg National Trust Bank who had been investing in Orange for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $14.81. About 287,652 shares traded. Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) has declined 14.07% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.07% the S&P500. Some Historical ORAN News: 06/03/2018 – Florida Orange Production Survey Before USDA’s Citrus Report; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Negative Outlook To West Orange Township Sd, Nj; 24/05/2018 – ORANGE BELGIUME TV OFFERS FIXED PHONE OPTION; 20/03/2018 – ORANGE SA ORAN.PA – UNDER THIS CONTRACT ORANGE BUSINESS SERVICES WILL MIGRATE SIEMENS’ GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE TO SD-WAN NETWORK; 20/03/2018 – ORANGE SA ORAN.PA – SIEMENS AG EXTENDS CONTRACT WITH ORANGE BUSINESS SERVICES FOR GLOBAL SD-WAN INFRASTRUCTURE; 02/05/2018 – SecBI to Support Orange Polska in Augmenting Its Managed Cyber Services; 07/05/2018 – Orange: Mr. De Leusse to Join Executive Committee; 21/05/2018 – Coca-Cola’s Simply Introduces a New Line of Light Orange Juice Beverages and Light Lemonades With Less Sugar and Fewer Calories; 31/05/2018 – MEDIA-Google partners with telecoms giant Orange to invest in start-ups – CNBC; 05/03/2018 – ORANGE HUGUES FOULON NAMED EXEC DIRECTOR FOR CYBERSECURITY

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc increased its stake in M D C Hldgs Inc (MDC) by 8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc bought 19,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.76% . The institutional investor held 269,204 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.82 million, up from 249,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc who had been investing in M D C Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $37.29. About 147,318 shares traded. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) has risen 36.43% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MDC News: 17/04/2018 – Richmond American Announces Model Grand Opening Event In Loveland; 12/03/2018 New Haines City Community In Orlando; 13/03/2018 – New Richmond American Community In Jacksonville; 15/05/2018 – Polar Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in MDC Holdings; 03/05/2018 – MDC Holdings 1Q EPS 68c; 23/05/2018 – Grand Opening Of New Emmitsburg Community; 09/05/2018 – MDC Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 30/04/2018 – M.D.C. Holdings Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 07/05/2018 – M.D.C. Holdings’ Presentation At The J.P. Morgan 11th Annual Homebuilding And Building Products Conference To Be Webcast Live; 14/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms M.D.C. Holdings’ IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable

