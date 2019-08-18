M D C Hldgs (MDC) Shareholder Pacifica Capital Investments Raised Its Holding by $809,042; Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Has Increased Aon Plc (AON) Stake by $18.81 Million; Shares Rose

Pacifica Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in M D C Hldgs Inc (MDC) by 7.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc bought 27,898 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.76% . The hedge fund held 390,926 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.36M, up from 363,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in M D C Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.24B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $36.15. About 210,273 shares traded. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) has risen 36.43% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MDC News: 25/04/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS MDC HOLDINGS ‘BB+’ RATING, OUTLOOK STABLE; 12/03/2018 New Haines City Community In Orlando; 17/04/2018 – Richmond American Announces Model Grand Opening Event In Loveland; 03/05/2018 – MDC Holdings 1Q Ending Backlog Dollar Value Up 18% to $1.88B; 13/03/2018 – MDC HOLDINGS INC MDC.N : UBS RAISES TO BUY FROM SELL; 03/05/2018 – MDC Holdings 1Q Net $38.8M; 15/05/2018 – New Richmond American Community In Groveland; 16/04/2018 – Grand Opening In Tucson’s Mountain Vail Ranch; 28/03/2018 – Richmond American Announces Brand-New Community And Floor Plans In Herriman; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms MDC Holdings ‘BB+’ Rating, Outlook Stable

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 47.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc bought 110,626 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The institutional investor held 344,247 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.76 million, up from 233,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $191.51. About 834,613 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 28/03/2018 – Aon PLC Names Jeffrey C. Campbell to Board; 18/04/2018 – Unhealthy mismatch between employers’ health wishes and realities in EMEA; 29/05/2018 – Aon Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – AON & HP JOIN FORCES TO COMBAT CYBER RISK; 05/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Aon’s Ratings; Outlook Stable; 16/03/2018 – Aon PLC: Robert S. Morrison to Retire From Board June 22; 13/03/2018 – Aon survey: falling employee engagement in Canada is a “wake-up call” for employers; 25/04/2018 – AON CHIEF SAYS INSURANCE INDUSTRY LOSING RELEVANCE: FT; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – SOLUTION WILL BE AVAILABLE THROUGH HP DEVICE AS A SERVICE OFFERING; 27/03/2018 – Aon Captive CEO Mullen to take helm at Artex

More notable recent M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “New Seasonsâ„¢ Collection Community Opens in Lancaster – PRNewswire” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “2 Stocks With Strong Momentum And Lots Of Cash… – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “MDC Holdings Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend – PRNewswire” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Richmond American Debuts Latest Addition to Inspiration Masterplan – PRNewswire” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “M.D.C. Holdings declares $0.30 dividend and 8% stock dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.94, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold MDC shares while 38 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 44.86 million shares or 11.75% less from 50.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carroll Financial Assocs Incorporated invested in 547 shares. The Japan-based Asset Mgmt One has invested 0% in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). Pinnacle Llc holds 38,467 shares. Signaturefd Lc reported 896 shares stake. Cibc Asset Mngmt holds 7,296 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pinebridge Invests Lp stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). 50,593 are held by Voya Inv Limited Liability Company. First Manhattan has invested 0% in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). Ameriprise Fincl accumulated 370,507 shares. Comerica Bancshares reported 0.01% stake. Sg Americas Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). Ubs Asset Management Americas stated it has 0% of its portfolio in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). Goldman Sachs Gp owns 269,038 shares. 58,242 are held by Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership. Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 9,737 shares stake.

More notable recent Aon plc (NYSE:AON) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Insurance Labor Outlook Study Results to be Revealed During Webinar – Business Wire” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Aon Q2 EPS in-line, boosts restructuring cost estimate – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Aon PLC. – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Aon plc (NYSE:AON) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Aon Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on January 31, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “UPDATE: Viking Global’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Uber (UBER), Boeing (BA), Monster Beverage (MNST), Salesforces (CRM) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc, which manages about $7.77 billion and $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) by 24,491 shares to 7,369 shares, valued at $553,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 779,999 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,716 shares, and cut its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM).