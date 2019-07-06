M D C Hldgs (MDC) Shareholder Pacifica Capital Investments Has Lifted Position by $809,042; Citigroup (C) Market Valuation Rose While Reliance Trust Has Decreased Its Position by $363,568

Pacifica Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in M D C Hldgs Inc (MDC) by 7.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc bought 27,898 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.30% with the market. The hedge fund held 390,926 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.36 million, up from 363,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in M D C Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $33.01. About 152,504 shares traded. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) has risen 13.62% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MDC News: 12/04/2018 – Richmond American To Celebrate New Community In Mesa; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms MDC Holdings ‘BB+’ Rating, Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – MDC Holdings 1Q Net $38.8M; 12/03/2018 New Haines City Community In Orlando; 13/03/2018 – New Richmond American Community In Jacksonville; 14/05/2018 – MDC Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS MDC HOLDINGS ‘BB+’ RATING, OUTLOOK STABLE; 14/03/2018 – New Fallbrook Community In San Diego; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Zimbabwe’s first poll since Mugabe set for July; 19/04/2018 – DJ MDC Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDC)

Reliance Trust decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 29.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reliance Trust sold 5,864 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,979 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $869,000, down from 19,843 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reliance Trust who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $165.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $71.4. About 8.77 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 25/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMA: CITIGROUP SAYS MERCK’S COMPELLING NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER DATASETS WILL LEAD TO ITS NEAR/MIDTERM DOMINANCE OF NSCLC INDICATION; 23/03/2018 – Citi Research is concerned lower flash memory pricing will hurt Micron’s financial results later this year; 15/03/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – FOR 2017, RATIO OF ANNUAL TOTAL COMPENSATION OF CEO TO MEDIAN ANNUAL TOTAL COMPENSATION OF ALL EMPLOYEES WAS ESTIMATED TO BE 369 TO 1; 17/04/2018 – CITI RECOMMENDS TAKING PROFIT ON SHORT RUSSIA 2042 TRADE; 12/04/2018 – QUALCOMM QCOM.O : CITIGROUP SAYS ASSUMING COST SYNERGIES OF $500 MLN, NXP ACQUISITION COULD EVENTUALLY DRIVE EPS ACCRETION OF ROUGHLY 44% OR $1.52; 26/04/2018 – Citi appoints global commodities sales heads; 16/04/2018 – Citigroup’s Wieting Expects 20% Plus U.S. EPS Growth in 1Q (Video); 25/04/2018 – Citigroup, Bank of America Criticized by Senator on Firearms Ban; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 22/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $179 FROM $148

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $791,051 activity. Whitaker Michael had sold 7,000 shares worth $442,708.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on July, 15 before the open. They expect $1.84 EPS, up 13.58% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.62 per share. C’s profit will be $4.25 billion for 9.70 P/E if the $1.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.60% negative EPS growth.

Reliance Trust, which manages about $621.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Trust Large Cap Value (FTA) by 9,185 shares to 26,430 shares, valued at $1.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 2,421 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,105 shares, and has risen its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Quadrant LP Ca invested in 0.13% or 27,419 shares. Glacier Peak Capital Ltd Liability invested in 16,000 shares or 0.91% of the stock. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 758,688 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Eagle Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 6.32% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Toth Financial Advisory stated it has 85 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 5,710 shares. Smithfield Tru owns 4,795 shares. Nippon Life Glob Invsts Americas owns 142,430 shares or 0.71% of their US portfolio. First Midwest Financial Bank Tru Division reported 11,411 shares. Beach Inv Counsel Inc Pa owns 119,855 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.28% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Cullen Frost Bankers Inc has invested 0.56% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Liability invested in 1.47M shares or 0.81% of the stock. F&V Ltd Liability Company invested in 11,062 shares. Quantbot Tech Ltd Partnership owns 55,407 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio.