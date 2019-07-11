M D C Hldgs (MDC) Holding Maintained by Vertex One Asset Management Inc; Apriem Advisors Boosted Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position

Vertex One Asset Management Inc increased its stake in M D C Hldgs Inc (MDC) by 50.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vertex One Asset Management Inc bought 25,876 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.30% with the market. The hedge fund held 76,636 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.23 million, up from 50,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc who had been investing in M D C Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $36.6. About 303,740 shares traded. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) has risen 13.62% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MDC News: 13/03/2018 – New Richmond American Community In Jacksonville; 09/05/2018 – MDC Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 19/04/2018 – DJ MDC Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDC); 03/05/2018 – MDC Holdings 1Q Home Sale Rev $607.7M; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Zimbabwe’s first poll since Mugabe set for July; 03/05/2018 – MDC Holdings 1Q Net $38.8M; 12/03/2018 New Haines City Community In Orlando; 14/03/2018 – New Fallbrook Community In San Diego; 13/03/2018 – MDC HOLDINGS INC MDC.N : UBS RAISES TO BUY FROM SELL; 07/05/2018 – Richmond American Homes Announces Grand Opening In Layton

Apriem Advisors increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 6.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apriem Advisors bought 11,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 190,802 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.42 million, up from 179,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apriem Advisors who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $328.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $77.51. About 7.29M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 03/04/2018 – Pension fund leader presses Exxon for more climate details; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL- SIZE OF NATURAL GAS RESOURCE AT P’NYANG FIELD IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA INCREASED 84 PERCENT FROM PREVIOUS ASSESSMENT COMPLETED IN 2012; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q EPS $1.09; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q UPSTREAM EARNINGS $3.50T; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: EXXON 1Q PRODUCTION REPORTED IN ERROR; 23/05/2018 – Exxon to Cut Natural Gas Flaring 25% by 2020 in Emissions Push; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO WOODS SAYS NOT TRYING TO COMPETE WITH LEGACY OF PREDECESSORS LEE RAYMOND, REX TILLERSON; 17/04/2018 – ETHOSENERGY: EXXONMOBIL CONTRACT FOR W251B8 GAS TURBINE ROTOR; 10/05/2018 – ABC 7 News – WJLA: #BREAKING: 1 seriously injured in stabbing during tow truck dispute at Exxon station in Crystal City…; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – INCREASE SUPPORTS A POTENTIAL SIGNIFICANT EXPANSION OF OPERATIONS IN COUNTRY

Investors sentiment increased to 2.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.94, from 1.23 in 2018Q4.

Vertex One Asset Management Inc, which manages about $463.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Axos Finl Inc by 176,300 shares to 394,064 shares, valued at $11.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4.