M D C Hldgs (MDC) Holding Has Upped by Hamlin Capital Management Llc; Horan Capital Management Upped Holding in Thor Inds (THO)

Hamlin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in M D C Hldgs Inc (MDC) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamlin Capital Management Llc bought 43,836 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.76% . The institutional investor held 1.87M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.32M, up from 1.83 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamlin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in M D C Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $37.12. About 252,655 shares traded. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) has risen 36.43% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MDC News: 12/03/2018 New Haines City Community In Orlando; 03/05/2018 – MDC Holdings 1Q Home Sale Rev $607.7M; 28/03/2018 – Richmond American Announces Brand-New Community And Floor Plans In Herriman; 15/05/2018 – Polar Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in MDC Holdings; 14/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms M.D.C. Holdings’ IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms MDC Holdings ‘BB+’ Rating, Outlook Stable; 13/03/2018 – MDC HOLDINGS INC MDC.N : UBS RAISES TO BUY FROM SELL; 03/05/2018 – MDC Holdings 1Q EPS 68c; 03/05/2018 – MDC Holdings 1Q Net $38.8M

Horan Capital Management increased its stake in Thor Inds Inc (THO) by 46.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Management bought 24,379 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.91% . The institutional investor held 76,645 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.78M, up from 52,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Management who had been investing in Thor Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $45.03. About 429,569 shares traded. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 36.90% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.90% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 04/04/2018 – Thor Industries Management Roadshow Set By CL King for Apr. 11; 19/04/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – UPDATE ON BONYA TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECT; 29/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – UPDATE ON COMPANY’S INTEREST IN USA LITHIUM PTY LTD; 18/05/2018 – Excellent Preliminary Metallurgical Test Work Results for Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING THR BUY PACT FOR TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECTS; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC – PURCHASE AGREEMENT – BONYA TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECTS; 09/05/2018 – Thor Announces Preliminary Earnings Release Date; 07/03/2018 – THOR INDUSTRIES 2Q EPS CONT OPS $1.51, EST. $1.93; 09/05/2018 – In the lightning round, Cramer grows concerned about RV maker Thor Industries; 25/04/2018 – Strong Initial Drill Results Including 5.5 Metres @ 30.1g/t Au Intersected at Thor’s Segilola Gold Project

Since July 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $202,880 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold THO shares while 88 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 46.11 million shares or 1.17% more from 45.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential holds 486,085 shares. Parametric Port Associate Ltd holds 0.01% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) or 113,213 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 8,436 shares. Quantitative Invest Ltd Liability Corp holds 15,700 shares. Franklin Resources Inc stated it has 12,649 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board reported 44,313 shares stake. National Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0% or 134,195 shares in its portfolio. Westpac reported 85,300 shares. Dearborn Prtnrs holds 4,067 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Victory Cap Mngmt owns 16 shares. Ameriprise holds 328,054 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Voloridge Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 50,779 shares. Alpine Woods Invsts Lc reported 12,000 shares stake. Benjamin F Edwards Com Incorporated has 4,390 shares. Oakbrook Investments Ltd stated it has 6,200 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.94, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold MDC shares while 38 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 44.86 million shares or 11.75% less from 50.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James & Assoc holds 0% of its portfolio in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) for 101,139 shares. 356,784 are owned by Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Liability. Moreover, Qs Llc has 0.04% invested in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). 4,104 are held by Bank Of Montreal Can. Tci Wealth Advsrs Incorporated reported 61 shares or 0% of all its holdings. New York-based Brown Brothers Harriman & Com has invested 0% in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). Fmr Ltd Liability stated it has 0% in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). Tower Research Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) stated it has 18 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cibc Asset Management has 7,296 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas accumulated 42,137 shares or 0% of the stock. Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 58,242 shares or 0% of the stock. Brandywine Glob Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 213,621 shares. Invsts stated it has 967,528 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon invested in 0.01% or 1.51 million shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems has 120,185 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Hamlin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.70 billion and $2.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fnb Corp Pa (NYSE:FNB) by 857,933 shares to 2.86 million shares, valued at $30.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 172,854 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.36M shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).