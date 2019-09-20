M D C Hldgs (MDC) Holder Vertex One Asset Management Trimmed Its Position; British Columbia Investment Management Boosted Its Flowserve (FLS) Position by $2.12 Million

Vertex One Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in M D C Hldgs Inc (MDC) by 79.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vertex One Asset Management Inc sold 61,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.76% . The hedge fund held 15,636 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $513,000, down from 76,636 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc who had been investing in M D C Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $42.33. About 523,779 shares traded or 7.54% up from the average. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) has risen 36.43% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MDC News: 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Zimbabwe’s first poll since Mugabe set for July; 03/05/2018 – MDC Holdings 1Q Dollar Value of Net New Orders Up 15% to $863.7M; 15/05/2018 – Polar Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in MDC Holdings; 19/04/2018 – DJ MDC Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDC); 23/05/2018 – Grand Opening Of New Emmitsburg Community; 14/05/2018 – MDC Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 New Haines City Community In Orlando; 07/05/2018 – Richmond American Homes Announces Grand Opening In Layton; 15/05/2018 – New Richmond American Community In Groveland; 03/05/2018 – MDC Holdings 1Q Home Sale Rev $607.7M

British Columbia Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Flowserve Corp (FLS) by 113.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. British Columbia Investment Management Corp bought 40,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.23% . The institutional investor held 76,713 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.04M, up from 35,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Flowserve Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $47.66. About 964,075 shares traded. Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) has risen 15.54% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FLS News: 18/04/2018 – Flowserve Corp. – Disclosed SEC investigation(s) confirmed as ongoing. Inadequate disclosures make it impossible to assess a material and ongoing risk. $FLS (published 31-Jan); 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE REAFFIRMED 2018 GUIDANCE; 10/04/2018 – Flowserve: Elizabeth Burger Appointed as Chief Human Resources Officer; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.50 TO $1.70, EST. $1.65; 10/05/2018 – Flowserve 1Q Adj EPS 27c; 10/05/2018 – Flowserve Sees 2018 Revenue Growth 3% to 6%; 16/04/2018 – 2018 Mechanical Seals Procurement Global Market Report – Key Players are Flowserve, Trelleborg, Sulzer, Timken, and John Crane – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/05/2018 – Flowserve Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.19 Per Share; 10/04/2018 – Flowserve Announces the Appointment of Elizabeth Burger as Chief Human Resources Officer; 26/03/2018 – Flowserve Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.85 EPS, down 1.16% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.86 per share. MDC’s profit will be $52.01 million for 12.45 P/E if the $0.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual EPS reported by M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.16% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “MDC Holdings Reports Preliminary Net New Order Activity – PRNewswire” on September 12, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “New Home Community in Elk Grove Masterplan – PRNewswire” published on August 21, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Richmond American Debuts New Neighborhood in Brighton – PRNewswire” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What We Think Of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:MDC) Investment Potential – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Lake Point and Springville Add Attractively Priced Options for Homebuyers – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.04, from 2.17 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 22 investors sold MDC shares while 54 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 45.29 million shares or 0.96% more from 44.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lesa Sroufe & stated it has 4.23% of its portfolio in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). Keybank National Association Oh holds 0% or 10,166 shares. Affinity Advsr holds 13,243 shares. Lsv Asset Management accumulated 2.33M shares or 0.11% of the stock. Prudential Fin stated it has 100,895 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 51,351 shares. Glenmede Tru Na invested 0% of its portfolio in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). Clearbridge Investments Ltd Co holds 0% or 1,224 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 6,890 shares. Vertex One Asset Mngmt invested 0.12% of its portfolio in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). Oppenheimer holds 0.04% or 45,987 shares in its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.02% in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). Bridgeway Capital Mngmt Incorporated invested 0.06% of its portfolio in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). Washington-based Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). 1.85M were accumulated by Hamlin Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co.

Vertex One Asset Management Inc, which manages about $441.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 49,300 shares to 213,200 shares, valued at $19.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tribune Media Co by 74,958 shares in the quarter, for a total of 221,992 shares, and has risen its stake in Far Pt Acquisition Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.19, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 26 investors sold FLS shares while 102 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 125.32 million shares or 1.05% less from 126.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lpl Fin Limited Liability Com invested in 0% or 4,204 shares. Moreover, Renaissance Technologies Lc has 0.03% invested in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). United Automobile Association has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Logan Mgmt Inc owns 33,754 shares. Adage Capital Prtnrs Grp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 167,262 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% or 194,857 shares. Bp Public Ltd Com, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 15,000 shares. Norinchukin State Bank The holds 0.01% in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) or 18,467 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 51,447 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Illinois-based Castleark Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.27% in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). John G Ullman And Associate Inc has 2.16% invested in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) for 233,285 shares. 32,255 are held by Ghp Investment Advisors. Gulf Bankshares (Uk) Limited holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) for 30,767 shares. Turtle Creek Asset Mgmt reported 6,450 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.02% in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS).