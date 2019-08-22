M D C Hldgs (MDC) Holder Pacifica Capital Investments Has Upped Position; Sawgrass Asset Management Position in Intel Com (INTC) Increased by $19.20 Million

Pacifica Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in M D C Hldgs Inc (MDC) by 7.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc bought 27,898 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.76% . The hedge fund held 390,926 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.36 million, up from 363,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in M D C Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $37.46. About 237,998 shares traded. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) has risen 36.43% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MDC News: 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms MDC Holdings ‘BB+’ Rating, Outlook Stable; 15/05/2018 – Polar Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in MDC Holdings; 03/05/2018 – MDC Holdings 1Q Home Sale Rev $607.7M; 12/04/2018 – Richmond American To Celebrate New Community In Mesa; 14/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms M.D.C. Holdings’ IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 09/05/2018 – MDC Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 19/04/2018 – DJ MDC Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDC); 14/05/2018 – MDC Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 New Haines City Community In Orlando; 07/05/2018 – Richmond American Homes Announces Grand Opening In Layton

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp Com (INTC) by 600.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc bought 362,322 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 422,646 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.70M, up from 60,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $210.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $46.9. About 15.45 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 02/04/2018 – $INTC $AAPL Apple plans to move away from Intel chips; 04/04/2018 – Cloud Service Providers Drove Shipments of 25/50 Gbps Network Adapters in 4Q17, According to Dell’Oro Group; 27/04/2018 – Politically charged House Intel Committee releases final report on Russia election meddling; 19/03/2018 – Intel Votes to Extends Chairman’s Term, Selects New Director; 26/04/2018 – Amazon, Intel Earnings Boost Tech Momentum in Post-Market Surge; 10/03/2018 – Ryan Knutson: Exclusive, inside the room details of Intel’s game plan to counter Broadcom’s deal for Qualcom; 07/03/2018 – Sen. James Lankf: Senator Lankford Discusses Reforms for Security Clearance in Open Intel Hearing; 18/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Intel to shut down its New Devices Group, which was formed in 2013 and made fitness trackers and smart; 08/05/2018 – Tom’s Hardware: Intel Postpones Patching ‘Spectre NG’ CPU Flaws; 15/03/2018 – ASETEK ANNOUNCES ONGOING COLLABORATION WITH INTEL ON LIQUID COOLING FOR

Investors sentiment increased to 2.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.94, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold MDC shares while 38 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 44.86 million shares or 11.75% less from 50.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Gru stated it has 269,038 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Burney holds 266,375 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Lesa Sroufe And Commerce has 148,935 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 28,054 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Asset One holds 0% of its portfolio in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) for 508 shares. Meeder Asset Management stated it has 9,603 shares. 84,368 are held by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership. Keybank Natl Association Oh invested in 0% or 10,166 shares. Paloma Prns Mgmt owns 20,920 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fmr Lc accumulated 0% or 225,699 shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Com reported 43,902 shares stake. Prudential Finance stated it has 100,237 shares. First Manhattan has 0% invested in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) for 22,039 shares. Pacifica Cap Invs Ltd Llc accumulated 390,926 shares. 967,528 were reported by Cap Invsts.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Hgk Asset Mgmt has 2.13% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 131,504 shares. Yorktown & Rech Company, Virginia-based fund reported 40,000 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd stated it has 0.31% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Bbr Ltd Liability accumulated 16,193 shares. Invesco reported 61.87 million shares. Ckw Financial Gru reported 0.02% stake. Bancshares Hapoalim Bm invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Cadinha Ltd Com owns 115,040 shares for 1.21% of their portfolio. North owns 28,534 shares. New York-based Natl Asset Mngmt has invested 0.35% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Summit Wealth Advsr invested in 129,795 shares or 1.9% of the stock. 43,065 were reported by Orleans La. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Co Ltd Liability Company holds 0.23% or 582,939 shares. Hills Comml Bank And Trust Company stated it has 106,827 shares. Summit Financial Strategies Inc reported 3,814 shares.

