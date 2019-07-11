M D C Hldgs (MDC) Holder Pacifica Capital Investments Has Lifted Its Position by $809,042 as Market Value Rose; As Pepsico (PEP) Market Valuation Rose, Payden & Rygel Lifted by $13.46 Million Its Holding

Payden & Rygel increased its stake in Pepsico (PEP) by 87.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Payden & Rygel bought 110,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 236,100 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.93M, up from 125,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Payden & Rygel who had been investing in Pepsico for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $188.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $134.41. About 6.14M shares traded or 42.51% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Net Capital Spending About $3.6B; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo gobbles up fruit and veggie chip maker Bare Snacks; 19/04/2018 – Hearthside Food buyout backed by US$1.645bn in loans; 05/03/2018 – BUNDABERG BREWED DRINKS – BUNDABERG TO REMAIN SEPARATE BUSINESS ENTITY BUT TO BE DISTRIBUTED IN U.S. THROUGH PEPSI’S NETWORK; 01/05/2018 – PepsiCo Raises Quarter Dividend to 9.275c Vs. 8.05c; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES TOTAL CASH RETURNS TO SHAREHOLDERS OF ABOUT $7 BLN IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Latin America Rev Up 14%; 17/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at Get Ready Fest™: Helping Feed Camden, NJ; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi to buy fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods for less than $200 million; 19/03/2018 – PEPSICO WILL PUBLISH LIST OF MILLS PRODUCE PALM OIL

Pacifica Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in M D C Hldgs Inc (MDC) by 7.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc bought 27,898 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.30% with the market. The hedge fund held 390,926 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.36M, up from 363,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in M D C Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $36.6. About 372,714 shares traded. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) has risen 13.62% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MDC News: 30/04/2018 – M.D.C. Holdings Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 16/04/2018 – Grand Opening In Tucson’s Mountain Vail Ranch; 28/03/2018 – Richmond American Announces Brand-New Community And Floor Plans In Herriman; 07/05/2018 – M.D.C. Holdings’ Presentation At The J.P. Morgan 11th Annual Homebuilding And Building Products Conference To Be Webcast Live; 08/05/2018 – MDC Holdings Presenting at Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms MDC Holdings ‘BB+’ Rating, Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS MDC HOLDINGS ‘BB+’ RATING, OUTLOOK STABLE; 23/05/2018 – Grand Opening Of New Emmitsburg Community; 14/05/2018 – MDC Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – MDC Holdings 1Q EPS 68c

Investors sentiment increased to 2.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.94, from 1.23 in 2018Q4.

Payden & Rygel, which manages about $82.81 billion and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing (NYSE:BA) by 35,100 shares to 33,000 shares, valued at $12.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.