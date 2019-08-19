M&R Capital Management Has Boosted Its Synovus Finl Com New (SNV) Stake; CONTACT ENERGY LTD ORDINARY SHARES (COENF) Shorts Down By 50%

M&R Capital Management Inc increased Synovus Finl Corp Com New (SNV) stake by 619.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. M&R Capital Management Inc acquired 44,305 shares as Synovus Finl Corp Com New (SNV)’s stock rose 5.53%. The M&R Capital Management Inc holds 51,455 shares with $1.88 million value, up from 7,150 last quarter. Synovus Finl Corp Com New now has $5.59B valuation. The stock increased 4.67% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $35.64. About 1.50 million shares traded or 5.49% up from the average. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 23.23% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 04/04/2018 – Synovus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Synovus Trust’s Morgan Says It’s Too Early to Make Judgements on Facebook’s Future (Video); 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS SEES FY 2018 AVG. LOAN GROWTH 4% TO 6%; 20/04/2018 – DJ Synovus Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNV); 24/04/2018 – Synovus Announces Earnings for the First Quarter 2018; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 SHARE REPURCHASES UPTO $150 MLN; 09/04/2018 – Synovus: Liliana C. McDaniel, Chief Accounting Officer, to Retire at End of April; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q EPS 84C; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 NET CHARGE-OFF RATIO OF 15 TO 25 B.P.S; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Total Avg Loans Grew $240.8M

CONTACT ENERGY LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:COENF) had a decrease of 50% in short interest. COENF’s SI was 500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 50% from 1,000 shares previously. With 1,300 avg volume, 0 days are for CONTACT ENERGY LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:COENF)’s short sellers to cover COENF’s short positions. It closed at $5.45 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Contact Energy Limited generates and retails electricity, natural gas, and LPG in New Zealand. The company has market cap of $3.96 billion. It generates electricity through hydro, geothermal, and thermal sources. It currently has negative earnings. The firm serves approximately 567,000 customers, such as residential, small business, commercial, and industrial.

Among 4 analysts covering Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Synovus Financial has $49 highest and $40 lowest target. $43.25’s average target is 21.35% above currents $35.64 stock price. Synovus Financial had 7 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Stephens with “Hold” on Thursday, June 20. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Sunday, February 24 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The stock has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Tuesday, June 18.

M&R Capital Management Inc decreased Ishares Msci Germany Etf (EWG) stake by 11,175 shares to 149,131 valued at $4.26 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Mccormick & Co Inc Com Non Vtg (NYSE:MKC) stake by 3,686 shares and now owns 7,918 shares. Allergan Plc Shs was reduced too.