M&R Capital Management Has Increased Stake in Synovus Finl Com New (SNV) by $1.59 Million; Capstead Mtg (CMO) Shareholder Weiss Asset Management LP Decreased Its Stake by $8.65 Million

M&R Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Synovus Finl Corp Com New (SNV) by 619.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&R Capital Management Inc bought 44,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.53% . The institutional investor held 51,455 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88 million, up from 7,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Synovus Finl Corp Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $34.05. About 1.07M shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 23.23% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 24/04/2018 – Synovus Announces Earnings for the First Quarter 2018; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net Interest Income $274.3M; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS SEES FY 2018 SHARE BUYBACKS UP TO $150M; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Rev $341.3M; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Total Non-Interest Income $67M; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q ADJ EPS 86C, EST. 79C; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net $100.6M; 22/03/2018 – Synovus Trust’s Morgan Says It’s Too Early to Make Judgements on Facebook’s Future (Video); 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Total Avg Loans Grew $240.8M; 09/04/2018 – Synovus: Liliana C. McDaniel, Chief Accounting Officer, to Retire at End of April

Weiss Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Capstead Mtg Corp (CMO) by 98.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp sold 1.08M shares as the company’s stock declined 0.94% . The hedge fund held 19,386 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $167,000, down from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Capstead Mtg Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $755.91 million market cap company. It closed at $7.99 lastly. It is down 0.72% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CMO News: 25/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Select Income REIT, Cal-Maine Foods, Capstead Mortgage, Standard Motor Pro; 25/04/2018 – CAPSTEAD MORTGAGE CORP – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE DECLINED 1.5% OR $0.15, ENDING QUARTER AT $10.10 PER COMMON SHARE; 21/04/2018 DJ Capstead Mortgage Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMO); 25/04/2018 – Capstead Mortgage 1Q EPS 16c

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80B and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gigcapital Inc by 632,499 shares to 1.42 million shares, valued at $14.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starwood Waypoint Residentl (Prn) by 31.56M shares in the quarter, for a total of 33.56 million shares, and has risen its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.40, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 15 investors sold CMO shares while 53 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 65.05 million shares or 5.49% less from 68.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 687,435 are held by Principal Fincl Gru Incorporated. Ls Advsr Ltd owns 0% invested in Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO) for 2,661 shares. Moreover, Granite Inv Prns Ltd Liability Company has 0.73% invested in Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO) for 1.51M shares. Moreover, California Public Employees Retirement System has 0% invested in Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO) for 244,388 shares. Pinebridge Investments Lp reported 175,812 shares. Glenmede Na has 365 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Taylor Frigon Cap Mgmt owns 121,023 shares or 0.81% of their US portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt owns 29,360 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 5,149 were reported by Smart Portfolios Limited Liability Corporation. 184,828 were reported by New York State Common Retirement Fund. Tocqueville Asset Management LP invested 0% in Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO). Johnson Fincl Inc reported 771 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northern Trust reported 1.33 million shares. Parkside Bankshares And Tru reported 269 shares. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0% or 1.25M shares.