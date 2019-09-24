M&R Capital Management Has Lowered Schlumberger LTD Com (SLB) Position by $384,852 as Stock Price Declined; Brookfield Asset Management Has Raised Rayonier (RYN) Stake by $3.48 Million as Share Value Declined

M&R Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (SLB) by 78.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&R Capital Management Inc sold 9,868 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 2,659 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $105,000, down from 12,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.59% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $35.99. About 3.80 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger says oil sector will see supply challenges this year; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger profit barely tops Street, says oil market balanced; 04/05/2018 – Sri Lanka to sign deals with Total, Schlumberger for seismic study; 18/04/2018 – Schlumberger NV expected to post earnings of 37 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q REV. $7.8B, EST. $7.81B; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – OPHIR HAS ALREADY HELD INFORMAL DISCUSSIONS WITH OTHER POTENTIAL PARTNERS FOR FORTUNA PROJECT; 13/04/2018 – Kenya’s National Oil and Schlumberger sign field development deal; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS GLOBAL OIL SUPPLY AND DEMAND ARE NOW IN BALANCE – CONF CALL; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT RECOMMENDS SCHLUMBERGER BUYING 25% EDC STAKE: TASS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – REMAINS OPTIMISTIC ABOUT OUTLOOK FOR SUSTAINABLE ACTIVITY GROWTH IN CO’S GLOBAL BUSINESS OVER THE COURSE OF 2018 AND INTO 2019

Brookfield Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Rayonier Inc (RYN) by 44.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc bought 116,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.97% . The hedge fund held 377,800 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.45 million, up from 261,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Rayonier Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $28.17. About 116,651 shares traded. Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) has declined 16.09% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical RYN News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Rayonier Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RYN); 02/05/2018 – RAYONIER ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE ’18 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER INC RYN.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.27/SHR; 02/05/2018 – Rayonier 1Q EPS 31c; 21/05/2018 – Rayonier Announces 8% Dividend Increase; 11/04/2018 Rayonier Scheduled to Release First Quarter Earnings on May 2; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER REPORTS 8% DIV BOOST; 02/05/2018 – Rayonier 1Q Net $40.5M; 21/05/2018 – Rayonier Raises Dividend to 27c Vs. 25c; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER INC RYN.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $31

More notable recent Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “We Wouldn’t Be Too Quick To Buy Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Lumber prices having a day – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019, Fool.com published: “How to Invest in Timber REITs – The Motley Fool” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “RYN: Timber REITs & What You Didn’t See Coming – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Buy Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) For Its Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.34, from 0.67 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 24 investors sold RYN shares while 70 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 104.42 million shares or 0.30% less from 104.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Us Bank & Trust De invested 0% in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). Perkins Coie holds 0.02% or 1,500 shares. Fiduciary Finance Ser Of The Southwest Tx reported 17,657 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Oakbrook Limited accumulated 7,226 shares. Csat Inv Advisory LP holds 0% or 195 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Management Lc stated it has 309,054 shares. Bluestein R H Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). Comerica National Bank, a Michigan-based fund reported 92,901 shares. Hm Payson And Co holds 0% or 719 shares. Raymond James Associate invested 0% of its portfolio in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 64,579 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Whittier Tru has invested 0% in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). The Ontario – Canada-based Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). Gemmer Asset Mgmt reported 0% stake. Renaissance Ltd Liability Com owns 4.02 million shares for 0.11% of their portfolio.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc, which manages about $13.20 billion and $23.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP) by 165,333 shares to 5.06M shares, valued at $161.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TCP) by 20,554 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.04M shares, and cut its stake in American Axle & Mfg Hldgs Inc (NYSE:AXL).

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18 before the open. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.04 million for 21.95 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Confluence Management Limited Liability Company has 0.3% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Sun Life Fincl owns 21,362 shares. Manchester Capital Llc reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 5,293 were accumulated by White Pine Cap Lc. Moreover, Dodge & Cox has 1.76% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Franklin Street Advsr Nc has 18,360 shares. Martin Tn invested in 23,124 shares. Skba Cap Limited Liability reported 1.75% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 1.24M shares in its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based St Germain D J Inc has invested 0.66% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 30.90 million were reported by Massachusetts Comm Ma. Veritas (Uk) Ltd stated it has 136,894 shares or 1.54% of all its holdings. Bartlett & Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 28,886 shares. Johnson Fin Grp reported 4,723 shares. Altfest L J And Company invested in 7,845 shares.