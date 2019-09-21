M&R Capital Management Maintains Holding in Church & Dwight Com (CHD); Bristol (BMY) Holder Bollard Group Cut Holding as Share Price Declined

M&R Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc Com (CHD) by 46.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&R Capital Management Inc bought 86,944 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The institutional investor held 274,168 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.03M, up from 187,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Church & Dwight Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $72.8. About 1.63M shares traded or 0.25% up from the average. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – COMPANY HAS ABILITY TO INCREASE SIZE OF FACILITY BY UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $600 MLN; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH OF 16% TO 18%; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight 1Q Net $157.8M; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT STILL SEES YR ADJ EPS; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT SEES 2Q EPS 46C; 28/03/2018 – Church & Dwight Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT STILL SEES YR ADJ EPS GROWTH OF 16% TO 18%; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC CHD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.27, REV VIEW $4.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – ON MARCH 29, 2018, CO EXECUTED A CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 06/04/2018 – Church & Dwight Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Bollard Group Llc decreased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 23.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bollard Group Llc sold 57,508 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The hedge fund held 190,837 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.65 million, down from 248,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bollard Group Llc who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $50.57. About 12.88M shares traded or 1.29% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO SEE BMS AS A GROWTH COMPANY AND OPDIVO AS A GROWTH FRANCHISE; 24/04/2018 – 5.3 MAG. EARTHQUAKE 291KM WSW OF BRISTOL ISLAND SOUTH SANDWICH; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell; 30/04/2018 – Merck Has Submitted Keytruda Combination For FDA Approval — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – The market calls it: $MRK +3% $BMY -6%; 31/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Mon, 4/2/2018, 10:00 AM; 16/05/2018 – Merck:Evidence Continues to Support the Role of KEYTRUDA as a Foundational Treatment for Many Types of Cancer; 25/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Wed, 4/25/2018, 7:00 PM; 27/03/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Accepts Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) Plus Yervoy; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Sees 2018 Worldwide Rev Increasing in the Mid-Single Digits

Since September 16, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $729,042 activity. 1,500 shares valued at $107,715 were bought by Saligram Ravichandra Krishnamurty on Monday, September 16. Another trade for 704 shares valued at $49,989 was made by Price Penry W on Monday, September 16. The insider Spann Rick bought $72,070.

M&R Capital Management Inc, which manages about $538.18M and $442.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (NYSE:SLB) by 9,868 shares to 2,659 shares, valued at $105,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 30 investors sold CHD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 195.10 million shares or 1.30% less from 197.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jennison Associates owns 477,029 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Focused Wealth, New York-based fund reported 2,400 shares. Los Angeles Management Equity Research stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Bridges Invest Mgmt holds 5,227 shares. The California-based Tcw Grp Inc has invested 0.05% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Quantbot Techs LP has invested 1.06% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Fiduciary Co holds 0.96% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) or 501,244 shares. Point72 Asset LP invested in 1,489 shares or 0% of the stock. Brown Advisory holds 0.04% or 199,321 shares in its portfolio. Victory Capital holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 70,927 shares. Private Na holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 10,507 shares. Campbell Adviser Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 6,178 shares. Scotia Capital, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 77,043 shares. Css Ltd Il has invested 0.01% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Lmr Prns Llp holds 14,425 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Don’t Sell Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Church & Dwight Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Church & Dwight to Present at Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference – Business Wire” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “The “Inverted Yield Curve” Is Signaling a Recession; These Stocks Could Weather the Storm – The Motley Fool” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. 5,000 shares were bought by Samuels Theodore R. II, worth $236,440 on Thursday, May 16.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bristol-Myers’ (BMY) Opdivo Shows Long-Term Survival Benefit – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) Could Be Worth $100/Share Says Societe Generale – StreetInsider.com” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s (NYSE:BMY) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Gilead Tops List of Most Innovative Drug Companies – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Those Who Purchased Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares A Year Ago Have A 20% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Bollard Group Llc, which manages about $2.78B and $2.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unilever Plc Sp Adr (NYSE:UL) by 42,478 shares to 90,595 shares, valued at $5.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank N S Halifax (NYSE:BNS) by 18,672 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,423 shares, and has risen its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO).

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 12.04 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.