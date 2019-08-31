M & T Bk (MTB) Shareholder Tdam Usa Boosted Holding by $1.35 Million; Boingo Wireless (WIFI) Holder Daruma Capital Management Has Raised Stake by $542,754 as Stock Declined

Tdam Usa Inc increased its stake in M & T Bk Corp (MTB) by 20.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tdam Usa Inc bought 8,612 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.16% . The institutional investor held 51,225 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.04 million, up from 42,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tdam Usa Inc who had been investing in M & T Bk Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $146.21. About 612,601 shares traded. M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) has declined 6.49% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.49% the S&P500. Some Historical MTB News: 15/05/2018 – M&T Bank Leads Construction Loan for MCR and MORSE Development’s TWA Hotel at JFK Airport; 16/04/2018 – M&T BANK – INCREASED RESERVE FOR LITIGATION MATTERS REDUCED QTRLY NET INCOME BY $0.68/SHARE; 15/05/2018 – M&T Bank Raises Dividend to 80c; 16/04/2018 – M&T Bank 1Q Net Interest Income $980M; 21/03/2018 – M&T Bank Increases Prime Lending Rate From 4.50% to 4.75%; 16/04/2018 – M&T Bank 1Q Adj EPS $2.26; 16/04/2018 – M&T BANK CORP – PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES WAS $43 MLN IN INITIAL 2018 QUARTER, COMPARED WITH $55 MLN IN CORRESPONDING 2017 QUARTER; 16/04/2018 – M&T BANK CORP QTRLY SHR $2.23; 16/04/2018 – M&T Bank 1Q Average Common Shareholders’ Equity 9.15%; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Disciplined Equity Exits M&T, Cuts Comcast

Daruma Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Boingo Wireless Inc (WIFI) by 2.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daruma Capital Management Llc bought 23,598 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.77% . The hedge fund held 1.06 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.59 million, up from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daruma Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Boingo Wireless Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $551.22 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $12.87. About 581,863 shares traded. Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) has declined 32.80% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WIFI News: 16/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management Buys 4.5% Position in Boingo Wireless; 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.45, REV VIEW $231.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Announces Participation at Upcoming May Investor Conferences; 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $227 MLN TO $234 MLN

Tdam Usa Inc, which manages about $16.26 billion and $1.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 7,262 shares to 103,140 shares, valued at $11.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 11,888 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 430,847 shares, and cut its stake in Allergan Plc.

Since August 15, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $180,188 activity.

