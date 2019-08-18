M&R Capital Management Holds Stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Com (PAI); Baskin Financial Services Has Lifted Its Canadian National Railway (CNI) Position by $7.62 Million as Share Price Rose

M&R Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Com (PAI) by 2236.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&R Capital Management Inc bought 29,080 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 30,380 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $439,000, up from 1,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Western Asset Investment Grade Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $142.79 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $15.05. About 24,982 shares traded or 9.52% up from the average. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) has 0.00% since August 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Baskin Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Canadian National Railway (CNI) by 699.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baskin Financial Services Inc bought 85,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.83% . The institutional investor held 97,913 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.77 million, up from 12,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Canadian National Railway for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.46B market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $92.48. About 880,282 shares traded or 12.01% up from the average. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 6.45% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: Decrease in Revenue Due to Challenging Operating Conditions, Low Network Resiliency, Stronger Canadian Dollar; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID COMPANY WILL QUICKLY IMPROVE MOVEMENT OF WESTERN CANADIAN GRAIN; 15/03/2018 – Canadian National Railway Struggles to Make On-Time Deliveries; 05/03/2018 Canadian National Railway CEO Luc Jobin Steps Down; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL 1Q ADJ EPS C$1.00, EST. C$1; 13/03/2018 – BBB’s Canadian National Password Day March 15 #BBBPasswordDay; 24/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO CNR.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$107 FROM C$105; 13/03/2018 – BBB’s Canadian National Password Day March 15 #BBBPasswordDay; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – IN 2018, CN NOW PLANS TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY C$3.4 BLN IN ITS CAPITAL PROGRAM; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway 1Q EPS C$1.00

Baskin Financial Services Inc, which manages about $538.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,651 shares to 177,441 shares, valued at $20.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

