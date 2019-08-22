M&R Capital Management Has Lifted Discovery Com Ser A (DISCA) Position; Barclays Plc Boosted Titan Machy (TITN) Holding By $688,305

M&R Capital Management Inc increased Discovery Inc Com Ser A (DISCA) stake by 13931.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. M&R Capital Management Inc acquired 95,849 shares as Discovery Inc Com Ser A (DISCA)’s stock declined 1.88%. The M&R Capital Management Inc holds 96,537 shares with $3.04M value, up from 688 last quarter. Discovery Inc Com Ser A now has $14.55 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $28.28. About 2.49 million shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) has risen 15.91% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.91% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCA News: 28/03/2018 DISCOVERY INC – CEO DAVID M. ZASLAV’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $42.2 MLN VS $37.2 MLN IN 2016 – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Discovery Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCA); 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY SEES 2Q U.S. AD GROWTH TO BE UP `LOW SINGLE DIGITS’; 08/05/2018 – Discovery Communications 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 25/04/2018 – Digital Element Partners with Discovery Inc. to Enhance the Company’s Video Rights Accuracy with Location-Based Technology; 10/05/2018 – Discovery: Alvarez to Be Chief Accounting Officer With Departure of Kurt Wehner or Dec. 31, Whichever Occurs First; 28/03/2018 – DISCOVERY CEO ZASLAV HAD 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION $42.2M:FILING; 08/05/2018 – Discovery 1Q Rev $2.31B; 28/05/2018 – MEDIA-Discovery to shut European TV hub as it mulls post-Brexit plan- Guardian

Barclays Plc increased Titan Machy Inc (TITN) stake by 4171.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Barclays Plc acquired 45,887 shares as Titan Machy Inc (TITN)’s stock rose 21.86%. The Barclays Plc holds 46,987 shares with $731,000 value, up from 1,100 last quarter. Titan Machy Inc now has $406.90 million valuation. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $18.14. About 99,901 shares traded. Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) has risen 42.54% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.54% the S&P500. Some Historical TITN News: 31/05/2018 – TITAN MACHINERY – DUE TO AGRAM’S EXPECTED CONTRIBUTIONS TO FINANCIALS, RAISING FISCAL 2019 INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT REV GROWTH ASSUMPTION TO 10% TO 15%; 18/05/2018 – Titan Machinery Provides Advanced Precision Support with AgriSync; 31/05/2018 – Titan Machinery 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 29/03/2018 – TITAN MACHINERY INC TITN.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $0.27 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – DJ Titan Machinery Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TITN); 30/04/2018 – Titan Machinery to Acquire All Interests of AGRAM Landtechnikvertrieb GmbH and AGRAM Landtechnik Rollwitz GmbH; 29/03/2018 – TITAN MACHINERY INC SEES 2019 DILUTED EPS $0.35 – $0.55; 29/03/2018 – Titan Machinery Sees FY19 International Revenue Flat to Up 5%; 29/03/2018 – Titan Machinery 4Q Rev $339.6M; 29/03/2018 – Titan Machinery Sees FY19 Equipment Margin 7.8%-8.3%

Among 4 analysts covering Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Discovery Inc has $41 highest and $2900 lowest target. $35.80’s average target is 26.59% above currents $28.28 stock price. Discovery Inc had 8 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barrington given on Tuesday, February 26. Barrington maintained Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) rating on Friday, March 8. Barrington has “Buy” rating and $40 target. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, February 27. The stock has “Hold” rating by UBS on Wednesday, February 27.

Barclays Plc decreased Diageo P L C (Put) (NYSE:DEO) stake by 12,900 shares to 3,500 valued at $573,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (Call) (EFA) stake by 294,500 shares and now owns 3.35 million shares. Nrg Energy Inc (Call) (NYSE:NRG) was reduced too.

