M&T Bank Stake in Western Digital (WDC) Lowered by $369,608; Bank Of Stockton Upped Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Holding by $300,447

Bank Of Stockton increased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 12.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Stockton bought 2,259 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 20,967 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.81M, up from 18,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Stockton who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $138.12. About 23.84 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – Jibe Announces a Full Migration for its Customers After Showing lmpressive Results in Google Cloud’s Job Discovery Beta Program; 08/03/2018 – lmaging3 Announces the Appointment of Joe Biehl as CFO; 24/05/2018 – Microsoft Deploys New Career Site on the Phenom People Platform; 24/04/2018 – Eagle Investment Systems to Deliver Cloud Data Management Solution for Global Investment Managers Powered by Microsoft Azure; 09/05/2018 – Walmart buys controlling stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 bln; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT MAY RELEASE NEW SURFACE TABLETS LATER IN 2018; 19/03/2018 – TeleSign SMS Messaging Integrates with Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Marketing; 12/03/2018 – WANdisco Approved to Sell Data Platform in Microsoft Bundle; 07/05/2018 – CNBC Transcript: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Sits Down with CNBC’s Jon Fortt Today; 02/05/2018 – Dell Technologies and Microsoft Collaborate to Help Customers Simplify Delivery of IoT Solutions

M&T Bank Corp decreased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 18.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&T Bank Corp sold 7,864 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The institutional investor held 34,320 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.63 million, down from 42,184 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&T Bank Corp who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $58.57. About 2.04M shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 02/05/2018 – Western Digital Board Declares Dividend for Fourth Fiscal Quarter 2018; 09/03/2018 – Toshiba expects to complete chip unit sale by June at latest – exec; 20/03/2018 – Ruder Finn Appoints Ryan Donovan to Head San Francisco Office; 26/04/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL 3Q ADJ EPS $3.63, EST. $3.30; 16/03/2018 – Western Dig: Get Set for NAND Supply Tightness, Says Baird — Barron’s Blog; 09/03/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL TO INVEST 500B YEN IN TOSHIBA CHIP JV: NIKKEI; 19/04/2018 – 3D Non-Volatile Memory Patent Landscape Analysis 2018 Featuring SanDisk/Western Digital, Micron Technology, SK Hynix, Toshiba, Samsung & Macronix International – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 13/03/2018 – Tech Today: Wither Broadcom? Bully for Western Dig, Nutanix’s Bright Prospects — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – Western Digital Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Analysts await Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.07 EPS, down 102.52% or $2.85 from last year’s $2.78 per share.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 58 investors sold WDC shares while 169 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 245.61 million shares or 8.88% less from 269.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested 0.04% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Moreover, Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Aus has 0.03% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd holds 0.01% or 8,294 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 10,740 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. The Illinois-based Old Second Bancshares Of Aurora has invested 0.01% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has 0.01% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 10,864 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs Inc has 0% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 1,008 shares. Paragon Mgmt Limited invested 0.21% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio owns 113,193 shares. Piedmont Inv Advisors owns 4,320 shares. First Personal Fincl Service holds 17 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Connecticut-based Conning Inc has invested 0.01% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). 358,057 were accumulated by Bancshares Of Nova Scotia. 26,194 were accumulated by Voloridge Mngmt Ltd Liability Com. 80,644 were reported by Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation.

M&T Bank Corp, which manages about $19.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Northern Tr Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 6,253 shares to 22,129 shares, valued at $1.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eversource Energy by 5,587 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,522 shares, and has risen its stake in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (NYSE:AJG).

Bank Of Stockton, which manages about $197.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares: Msci Eafe Small Cap (SCZ) by 5,738 shares to 133,454 shares, valued at $7.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

