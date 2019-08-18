M&R Capital Management Position in Ventas Com (VTR) Has Trimmed by $3.86 Million; Bank Amer (BAC) Share Price Rose While Birch Hill Investment Advisors Has Upped by $579,150 Its Position

M&R Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Ventas Inc Com (VTR) by 95.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&R Capital Management Inc sold 60,282 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.09% . The institutional investor held 3,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $194,000, down from 63,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ventas Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $73.2. About 1.80M shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: Brookdale Holder Land & Buildings `Thrilled’ on Ventas; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Re-Appoints Leadership; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.79 Per Share; 27/04/2018 – Ventas in Pact to Combine, Extends Leases With Brookdale Senior Living; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: BKD/VENTAS PACT LIKELY REMOVES OVERHANG ON VTR: RBC; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC – EXPECTS $1.25 BLN IN PROCEEDS FROM ASSET DISPOSITIONS AND LOAN REPAYMENTS FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 26/03/2018 – Ventas Names Peter J. Bulgarelli EVP Office And President & CEO Lillibridge Healthcare Services; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q Net $78.7M; 27/04/2018 – Ventas Sees 2018 Cont Ops EPS $1.21-EPS $1.26; 30/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Allergan, Ventas and First Data Corp

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 1.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc bought 21,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 1.17M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.23 million, up from 1.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $27.03. About 70.84 million shares traded or 38.41% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/04/2018 – U.S. Leveraged Loan Issuance Down 31% in 2018, BofA Leads; 02/05/2018 – Universal Health at Bank of America Conference May 17; 29/05/2018 – AMC Networks to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Telecom, Media and Technology Conference; 10/05/2018 – Bank of America’s Top European Junk-Bond Trader Is Said to Leave; 26/04/2018 – DealStreetAsia: Bofa not pushing for investment banking for China; 19/04/2018 – ABF Journal: BofA Agents $1.1B Facility for Compass Diversified; 25/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA SAYS ALL DIRECTORS ELECTED IN ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 16/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH’S ANDY SIEG WILL KEEP CHANGES MADE AHEAD OF FIDUCIARY RULE -MEMO; 07/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Michelle Moore, head of digital banking at Bank of America; 14/05/2018 – Brookdale Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16

Analysts await Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, down 5.05% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.99 per share. VTR’s profit will be $350.23 million for 19.47 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Ventas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.24B and $1.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC) by 18,531 shares to 580,537 shares, valued at $54.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 25,930 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 535,649 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

