M&T Bank Increased Its Prologis (PLD) Stake by $373,744; At&T Com (T) Market Valuation Rose While Edgar Lomax Co Has Boosted Holding by $33.33 Million

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 8.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&T Bank Corp bought 5,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 66,053 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.75M, up from 60,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&T Bank Corp who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $82.43. About 1.31M shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 16.56% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.13% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 07/03/2018 – FIBRA Prologis Declares Quarterly Distribution; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Puts DCT Industrial Rtgs On Watch Pos On Prologis Acqstn; 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS CEO: EXPECT TO TRIM $550M OF DCT PORTFOLIO IN 2 YEARS; 05/03/2018 – Prologis Will Retain 15% Ownership in Nippon Prologis REIT; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 80C, EST. 74C; 29/04/2018 – Prologis/DCT Deal Anticipated to Create Substantial Synergies, Including Near-Term Synergies of Approximately $80 M; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q EPS 68c; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS BOOSTS FORECAST; 11/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Nice Systems and Prologis; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $2.95 TO $3.01, EST. $2.91

Edgar Lomax Co increased its stake in At&T Inc Com (T) by 408.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgar Lomax Co bought 1.08 million shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.34M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.98 million, up from 263,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgar Lomax Co who had been investing in At&T Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $250.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $34.3. About 24.51M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 09/05/2018 – US News: AT&T Payments to Trump Lawyer More Than Reported; 11/05/2018 – Dealbook: AT&T’s C.E.O. Regretted Paying Michael Cohen: DealBook Briefing; 19/03/2018 – Trial kicks off in U.S. challenge to AT&T, Time Warner merger; 30/05/2018 – Live now on @CNBC TV: AT&T chairman & chief executive Randall Stephenson speaks from #CodeCon about the Time Warner deal, content, and more; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q ADJ EPS 85C, EST. 88C; 12/03/2018 – Buy Time Warner because there will be a bidding war for assets like HBO if AT&T deal is blocked: UBS; 16/04/2018 – AT&T, U.S. Clash Over No-Blackout Offer at Time Warner Trial; 20/04/2018 – U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Also Expects to Launch Premium Streaming Experience to Compete With Traditional Linear TV Products for In-Home Use; 17/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING GRAPHIC Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon

