M&R Capital Management Has Increased Its Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) Holding by $11.77 Million; As Vermilion Energy (VET) Valuation Declined, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Trimmed by $3.00 Million Its Holding

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) by 11.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc sold 125,042 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.81% . The hedge fund held 952,175 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.52M, down from 1.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Vermilion Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $15.2. About 432,256 shares traded. Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) has declined 47.76% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.76% the S&P500. Some Historical VET News: 16/04/2018 – Vermilion Energy to Acquire Spartan Energy for C$1.4 Billion; 13/04/2018 VERMILION ENERGY INC VET.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$50 FROM C$47; 28/05/2018 – VERMILION TO INCREASE TOTAL FACILITY AMOUNT TO $1.6B FROM $1.4B; 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Places Vermilion Cnty CUSD 7, IL A+ GO Rtg On Watch Neg; 26/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY INC VET.TO QUARTERLY FFO SHR C$1.29; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY TO BUY SPARTAN ENERGY,IMPLIED VALUE ~C$1.4B; 28/05/2018 – Vermilion Energy Closes Acquisition of Spartan Energy; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION REVISES ’18 OUTPUT VIEW TO 86K-90K BOE/D VS 75K-77.5K; 17/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY INC VET.TO : BMO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 16/04/2018 – MOODY’S: VERMILION PURCHASE OF SPARTAN IS CREDIT POSITIVE

M&R Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) by 911.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&R Capital Management Inc bought 84,701 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 93,998 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.15M, up from 9,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Com Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $250.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $138.81. About 1.30 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 06/04/2018 – Disney offers Sky News deal to allay Murdoch concerns; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Adj EPS $1.84; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SAYS REMAIN CONFIDENT FOX ASSET DEAL WILL GO FORWARD – CNBC; 12/04/2018 – PANEL SAYS DISNEY WILL BE REQUIRED TO MAKE A MANDATORY OFFER; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON AUG. 9, 2017, RUPERT MURDOCH, AND ROBERT IGER MET IN LOS ANGELES; CONSIDERED POSSIBILITY OF STRATEGIC TRANSACTION INVOLVING DISNEY, 21CF; 18/04/2018 – Comcast Bid 16% More Than Disney for 21st Century Fox, Filing Shows; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST – STRUCTURE AND TERMS OF ANY OFFER BY CO WOULD BE AT LEAST AS FAVORABLE TO FOX SHAREHOLDERS AS DISNEY OFFER; 10/04/2018 – WPLG Local 10 News: Disney-Pixar’s new Toy Story 4 is coming to theaters in 2019!; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – KEVIN MAYER NAMED CHAIRMAN OF DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT; 25/05/2018 – DISNEY CUTS 4-DAY FORECAST FOR SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY

M&R Capital Management Inc, which manages about $538.18M and $438.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Germany Etf (EWG) by 11,175 shares to 149,131 shares, valued at $4.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Currency Hedged Msci Eurozone Etf (HEZU) by 18,142 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 256,310 shares, and cut its stake in Allergan Plc Shs.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Investors Should Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Should Investors Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Disney: 2 Mousetraps Through 2020 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams Inc reported 1.24% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Venator Capital Mngmt Limited stated it has 50,201 shares or 5.77% of all its holdings. Fragasso Group Incorporated Incorporated holds 25,725 shares. Hamel Associates stated it has 15,687 shares or 0.78% of all its holdings. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc Ne holds 4.19% or 105,669 shares in its portfolio. Tig Advisors Ltd owns 71,368 shares or 0.7% of their US portfolio. Archon Prtnrs Ltd stated it has 2.37% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Westchester Capital holds 3.53% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 74,380 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company has 3.57M shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.26% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Edge Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 62,893 shares or 1.72% of all its holdings. Country Tru Bancorporation invested in 382,550 shares. Whitnell And holds 1.5% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 35,120 shares. Forbes J M Limited Liability Partnership holds 112,572 shares or 2.68% of its portfolio. Moreover, Luxor Cap LP has 0.89% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 238,788 shares.

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc, which manages about $10.62B and $6.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ambev Sa (Adr) (NYSE:ABEV) by 501,919 shares to 1.57M shares, valued at $6.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Philip Morris International In (NYSE:PM) by 35,823 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.36 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci South Korea Etf (EWY).

Analysts await Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, down 67.57% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.37 per share. VET’s profit will be $18.63M for 31.67 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.01 actual earnings per share reported by Vermilion Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1,100.00% EPS growth.