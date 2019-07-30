M&T Bank Increases Stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB); As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Accuvest Global Advisors Increased Its Stake

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 3.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&T Bank Corp bought 14,878 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.17% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 395,876 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.29 million, up from 380,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&T Bank Corp who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $83.88. About 533,060 shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 27.90% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 22/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL: CHINESE ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR A SCHULMAN DEAL; 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell Raises Dividend to $1; 26/03/2018 – LYONDELL HOUSTON REFINERY LARGE CRUDE UNIT RESTARTED; SMALL CRUDE UNIT RESTARTING; 01/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Clinton Complex Celebrates 50 Years of Operation; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell: Pending Acquisition Has Already Been Cleared by Antitrust Regulators in the United States, Brazil, Serbia and Turkey; 08/05/2018 – LYB: GLOBAL POLYETHYLENE MARKET IS TIGHTENING FURTHER; 23/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer Jeffrey A. Kaplan honored with ‘Legend in Law’ award; 08/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL CEO BOB PATEL SPEAKS ON WELLS FARGO CONF WEBCAST; 22/03/2018 – LyondellBasell’s Houston Refinery Marks 100th Anniversary; 22/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL GETS CHINESE ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PURCHASE OF

Accuvest Global Advisors increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 325.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Accuvest Global Advisors bought 11,379 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,880 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.76M, up from 3,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $140.32. About 5.98 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Success With Customers Like Steelcase, Chevron and Johnson Control; 19/03/2018 – Amazon launches a cloud service for game developers, taking on Microsoft and Google; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft is narrowing Amazon’s lead in cloud, but the gap remains large; 05/04/2018 – Hard OCP: Microsoft Accidently Puts Hole in Windows Defender With Open-Source Code; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Tries a New Role: Moral Leader; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft, Amazon Show Alexa and Cortana Cozying Up Together; 05/04/2018 – IT Execs See Promise In IoT, Reinforcing Microsoft’s $5B Investment; 08/03/2018 – Microsoft Corporation vs Improved Search LLC | Terminated-Adverse Judgment | 03/08/2018; 19/03/2018 – MICROSOFT COMMENTS ON SLOW BUILD COMMANDS IN WEST EUROPE; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Earnings: Expect Azure to Shine; Focus on Expenses — Barron’s Blog

M&T Bank Corp, which manages about $19.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (Put) (NYSE:MA) by 523,181 shares to 3 shares, valued at $1,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alps Etf Tr (AMLP) by 198,079 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 148,652 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lmr Prns Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). State Street Corporation reported 14.57 million shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Green Square Cap Ltd Com invested in 13,772 shares or 0.75% of the stock. Csat Inv Advisory Lp accumulated 125 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Northern Trust Corporation reported 4.82 million shares. Capital Inv Advsrs Ltd owns 58,945 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Limited Company holds 0.05% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) or 4,719 shares. Albion Financial Ut holds 2,600 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Rdl Finance Incorporated holds 15,177 shares or 0.88% of its portfolio. Fjarde Ap holds 0.11% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 106,669 shares. American Natl Insur Communication Tx accumulated 34,700 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Moreover, Advisory Inc has 0.22% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 135,760 shares. Cls Invs Limited invested 0.01% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). 4,782 are owned by Ibm Retirement Fund. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership owns 1.96 million shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Mariner Ltd Llc has 1.2% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 887,985 shares. Cornerstone holds 4.37% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 224,212 shares. Element Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 7,464 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Swarthmore Group Inc holds 5,475 shares or 2.77% of its portfolio. Ronna Sue Cohen owns 1.21% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.79 million shares. Fincl Architects accumulated 3,260 shares. 744,695 were accumulated by Bridgeway Capital Management Incorporated. Allen Inv Ltd Liability Com stated it has 1.39M shares. 225,420 are owned by Matrix Asset Advisors New York. Vista Cap Prtn Inc holds 0.14% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 5,802 shares. Moreover, Centre Asset has 7.37% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 476,767 were reported by Caledonia Invs Pcl. Mckinley Ltd Delaware reported 488,390 shares. Cohen Lawrence B invested 5.07% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Klingenstein Fields And Limited invested in 224,018 shares.

Accuvest Global Advisors, which manages about $533.29 million and $184.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Global X Msci N (NORW) by 31,845 shares to 179,793 shares, valued at $2.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc Msci Chile Etf (ECH) by 22,077 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,801 shares, and cut its stake in Emerging Mrkts Internet & Ec E.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.