M&T Bank Position in Travelers Companies (TRV) Has Decreased as Shares Rose; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Price Declined, Geller Family Office Services Increased Stake

Geller Family Office Services Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1177.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geller Family Office Services Llc bought 22,834 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 24,774 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46 million, up from 1,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geller Family Office Services Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $351.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $133.28. About 1.05M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 22/03/2018 – Probi: Probi has signed a long-term agreement with Cilag, a member of the Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies for the development of a probiotic product; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS SUPPLY CHAIN ACTIONS WILL INCLUDE EXPANDING USE OF STRATEGIC COLLABORATIONS; 25/05/2018 – U.S. jury fails to reach verdict in latest J&J talc trial over asbestos claims; 16/03/2018 – J&J says it’s received a $2.1 billion bid for LifeScan diabetes business; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Health Adds Danaher, Exits Varian, Cuts J&J; 30/05/2018 – $SAN.FR, JNJ, MRK: Trump: In two weeks, big drug companies are going to announce a “voluntary, massive” drop in prices – ! $SAN.FR $JNJ $MRK; 17/04/2018 – J&J – U.S. TAX LEGISLATION PASSED LAST YR IS CREATING OPPORTUNITY TO INVEST MORE THAN $30 BLN IN R&D, CAPITAL INVESTMENTS IN U.S. OVER NEXT 4 YRS; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE MEDICAL DEVICES SALES $6,767 MLN VS $6,293 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 12/04/2018 – Janssen: INVOKANA Improved Renal Outcomes in People With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus; 11/05/2018 – Risperdal Consta (Johnson & Johnson): Global Drug Overview & Outlook 2017/2018-2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

M&T Bank Corp decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) by 1.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&T Bank Corp sold 2,544 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 134,638 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.47M, down from 137,182 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&T Bank Corp who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $148.34. About 172,837 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 19/04/2018 – JUCY RV Rentals Welcomes Travelers to the Pacific Northwest with New Branch Near Vancouver; 10/04/2018 – Airbus Will Let Travelers Sleep in the Cargo Hold (Video); 30/05/2018 – Travelers Institute Hosts Eighth Annual Hurricane Preparedness Event; 10/05/2018 – Travel Startup 43km Gives Travelers an Easier Way to Book Personalized Tours; 13/03/2018 – OLD MUTUAL PLC OML.L – MANAGED SEPARATION REMAINS ON TRACK FOR MATERIAL COMPLETION BY END OF 2018; 19/04/2018 – Exclusive Experiences Rank Highest with Luxury Travelers According to New Survey; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Net $669M; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Net Investment Income $603M; 09/04/2018 – StaffDNA Announces New Online Platform for Healthcare Travelers; 23/03/2018 – Travelers Institute to Host Cybersecurity Event in Mississippi to Help Small Businesses Tackle Cyber Risks

Analysts await The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.37 earnings per share, down 6.69% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.54 per share. TRV’s profit will be $617.09 million for 15.65 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.02 actual earnings per share reported by The Travelers Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.33% EPS growth.