M&R Capital Management Has Lowered Stake in Schlumberger LTD Com (SLB) as Stock Value Declined; As Facebook (FB) Stock Price Rose, Holder Bank Hapoalim Bm Decreased Holding by $314,496

Bank Hapoalim Bm decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 10.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Hapoalim Bm sold 1,638 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 13,845 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.67 million, down from 15,483 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Hapoalim Bm who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $511.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.59% or $4.52 during the last trading session, reaching $179.12. About 14.42 million shares traded or 0.28% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – Finance Insider: JPMorgan says it’s found the perfect trade for worried Facebook investors @BIPrime; 03/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Facebook, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May; 19/03/2018 – Facebook is down 7% after a bad weekend of news; 20/03/2018 – Germany tells Facebook: time to take responsibility – newspaper; 18/04/2018 – Facebook could inadvertently benefit from new European privacy rules; 26/03/2018 – FTC opens probe into Facebook privacy practices; 27/03/2018 – It comes after explosive reports last week that a quiz app harvested 50 million Facebook profiles for data which were then sent over to Cambridge Analytica; 22/03/2018 – Asia is now Facebook’s largest market; 10/04/2018 – David Kirkpatrick Discusses Facebook’s Senate Hearing (Video); 20/03/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is an “emperor for life” and not accountable to anybody, says Yale’s Jeff Sonnenfeld

M&R Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (SLB) by 78.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&R Capital Management Inc sold 9,868 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 2,659 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $105,000, down from 12,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $32.02. About 10.11 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS GLOBAL OIL SUPPLY AND DEMAND ARE NOW IN BALANCE – CONF CALL; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES U.S. DRILLING WORK GROWING IN COMING QUARTERS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – REMAINS OPTIMISTIC ABOUT OUTLOOK FOR SUSTAINABLE ACTIVITY GROWTH IN CO’S GLOBAL BUSINESS OVER THE COURSE OF 2018 AND INTO 2019; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY PRETAX OPERATING MARGIN OF 12.4% VS 11.0% REPORTED LAST YEAR; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS GLOBAL OIL MARKET IS UNBALANCED, INVESTMENT LEVELS ‘TOO LOW’ TO MEET MEDIUM-TERM DEMAND REQUIREMENTS; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – OPHIR HAS ALREADY HELD INFORMAL DISCUSSIONS WITH OTHER POTENTIAL PARTNERS FOR FORTUNA PROJECT; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY – GOLAR, OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR PROJECT; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA AREA REVENUE INCREASED 1% SEQUENTIALLY; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q EPS 38c; 18/05/2018 – 2018 Global Oilfield Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report – Rise in Demand for Energy is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18 before the open. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.03M for 19.52 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

M&R Capital Management Inc, which manages about $538.18M and $442.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Short Income Etf by 106,430 shares to 113,250 shares, valued at $5.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Bank Hapoalim Bm, which manages about $407.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,421 shares to 14,154 shares, valued at $5.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3,985 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,096 shares, and has risen its stake in Etf Managers Tr.

