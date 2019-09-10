M&T Bank Corp. (MTB) Holder Confluence Investment Management Upped Stake; As Deere & Co (DE) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Has Lowered Its Position

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 87.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc sold 14,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 2,100 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $336,000, down from 16,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.44% or $5.45 during the last trading session, reaching $163.81. About 2.00 million shares traded or 1.95% up from the average. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS COMPANY EQUIPMENT SALES ARE PROJECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 30 PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018 – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – Veritiv Earns Recognition as John Deere ‘Partner-level Supplier’ and 15-Year Hall of Fame Supplier; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. 2Q Adj EPS $3.14; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N – 2018/2019 PROJECTION FOR U.S. FARM COMMODITY PRICES FOR SOYBEANS IS $9.55 PER BUSHEL; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – WITHOUT ADJUSTMENTS DUE TO U.S. TAX REFORM LEGISLATION, NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE FOR QTR WOULD HAVE BEEN $3.14 PER SHARE; 18/05/2018 – DEERE 2Q ADJ EPS $3.14, EST. $3.31; 06/04/2018 – KEY INDUSTRIALS FALL AFTER PRESIDENT TRUMP’S LATEST TARIFF PROPOSALS ON CHINA; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Farm equipment and Pepperidge Farm earnings; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co.: Previous Financial Services Net Income View Included $262M Provisional Tax Benefit Estimate, One-Time Deemed Earnings Repatriation Tax; 20/03/2018 – DEERE SEES AG EQUIPMENT DEMAND IMPROVING ON GRAIN PRICES

Confluence Investment Management Llc increased its stake in M&T Bank Corp. (MTB) by 4.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Investment Management Llc bought 4,518 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.16% . The institutional investor held 117,242 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.41 million, up from 112,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Investment Management Llc who had been investing in M&T Bank Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $154.71. About 540,432 shares traded. M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) has declined 6.49% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.49% the S&P500. Some Historical MTB News: 26/03/2018 – Hartford Disciplined Equity Exits M&T, Cuts Comcast; 15/05/2018 – M&T Bank Raises Dividend to 80c; 16/04/2018 – M&T Bank 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.71%; 15/05/2018 – M&T BANK BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 80C/SHR FROM 75C, EST. 80C; 16/04/2018 – M&T Bank 1Q Adj EPS $2.26; 16/04/2018 – M&T BANK – NET CHARGE-OFFS OF LOANS WERE $41 MLN DURING RECENT QUARTER, VS $43 MLN IN FIRST QUARTER OF 2017; 16/04/2018 – M&T BANK – DURING RECENT QTR, INCREASED RESERVE FOR LITIGATION MATTERS BY $135 MLN TO REFLECT STATUS OF PRE-EXISTING LITIGATION; 24/04/2018 – IEC ELECTRONICS – EFFECTIVE AS OF APRIL 20, CO AND M&T BANK ENTERED INTO FIFTH AMENDMENT TO FIFTH AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT FACILITY AGREEMENT; 07/05/2018 – Capital Product Partners L.P. Completes Acquisition Of The M/T ‘Anikitos’; 03/05/2018 – TOP SHIPS INC – HAS EXTENDED FIRM PERIOD OF TIME CHARTER OF M/T ECO FLEET WITH BP SHIPPING LIMITED FOR SIX MONTHS

Confluence Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.30B and $5.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Orix Corp. Ads (NYSE:IX) by 5,662 shares to 6,769 shares, valued at $486,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Nuveen Barclays Capital M by 46,645 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 147,506 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares National Amt (MUB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold MTB shares while 160 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 108.00 million shares or 0.89% less from 108.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.03M are owned by Goldman Sachs Gp Incorporated. Maltese Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 83,800 shares or 1.01% of all its holdings. Shufro Rose Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 4,132 shares. Covington Capital Management holds 0.13% or 13,324 shares. Lvw Advsrs Ltd Company reported 1,949 shares. Ls Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Corp, a Michigan-based fund reported 11,093 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board accumulated 14,282 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Sterling Capital Mngmt Lc stated it has 50,680 shares. Eagle Ridge Invest Management accumulated 45,254 shares. Cipher Cap Lp holds 0.71% of its portfolio in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) for 56,839 shares. Mountain Pacific Advisers Incorporated Id holds 0.99% or 65,623 shares. Indexiq Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 28,253 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Baillie Gifford & Communications holds 0.02% of its portfolio in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) for 96,766 shares. Moreover, Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB). Davenport & Limited Liability reported 0% stake.

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on November, 20. They expect $2.16 earnings per share, down 6.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.3 per share. DE’s profit will be $673.13M for 18.96 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.71 actual earnings per share reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.30% negative EPS growth.

