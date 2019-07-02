M&T Bank Has Trimmed Exelon (EXC) Holding by $380,350; As Air Lease (AL) Shares Rose, Holder Barton Investment Management Lifted Its Stake

Barton Investment Management increased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 6.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barton Investment Management bought 34,357 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 566,752 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.47 million, up from 532,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barton Investment Management who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $41.08. About 566,728 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 13.27% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.70% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 11/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP AL.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $53; 03/04/2018 – BOEING, AIR LEASE 737 MAX ORDER VALUED AT $936.8M; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE WOULD CONSIDER ASSET PURCHASES FROM OTHER LESSORS; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.38; 05/04/2018 – AIR LEASE FLEET INCL. 253 OWNED, 49 MANAGED CRAFT AT MARCH 31; 14/05/2018 – Air Lease Presenting at Barclays Conference May 16; 09/03/2018 Air Lease Trading Activity Rises to More Than Quadruple Average; 10/05/2018 – AL SEES `MAJOR’ SUPPLY CHAIN CONSTRAINTS FOR BOEING, AIRBUS; 15/05/2018 – Air Lease Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease 1Q Net $110.7M

M&T Bank Corp decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 4.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&T Bank Corp sold 7,607 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 169,681 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.51 million, down from 177,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&T Bank Corp who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $48.83. About 7.06 million shares traded or 41.03% up from the average. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 20.90% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 08/05/2018 – Exelon Names Joseph Nigro as Chief Financial Officer; 08/05/2018 – Exelon Plans $28.8 Billion in Capital Spending Between 2018 and 2021, an Industrial Info News Alert; 29/03/2018 – EXELON GENERATION ALSO REACHES PACT WITH ENGIE TO BUY TERMINAL; 02/05/2018 – EXELON RAISES BRAIDWOOD 1 REACTOR TO 75% POWER FROM 12%: NRC; 12/04/2018 – EXELON RAISES POWER AT BYRON 2 REACTOR TO 100% FROM 90%: NRC; 14/05/2018 – Applications are Open for Future STEM Stars! Sign Up for the 2018 ComEd lcebox Derby Competition Before it Closes; 26/03/2018 – EXELON’S LIMERICK 1 REACTOR AT 0%, DOWN FROM 86%: NRC; 02/05/2018 – EXELON 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 26/04/2018 – Exelon Announces Plan to Further Reduce Its Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 15 %; 16/04/2018 – EXELON’S LIMERICK 1 REACTOR RAISED TO 5% FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC

More notable recent Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “33 Genesis HealthCare Centers Earn 2019 Bronze National Quality Awards – GlobeNewswire” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Alamo Group’s (NYSE:ALG) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Adding TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why We Think Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,948 were accumulated by Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv. Farmers Merchants Investments owns 0% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 407 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Wellington Mngmt Gru Llp has 0.01% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). 25,197 are owned by Old Natl National Bank & Trust In. Gagnon Advsr Limited Liability Corporation reported 254,950 shares stake. Shufro Rose And Limited Liability reported 0.12% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). 766 were accumulated by Sageworth. Bbva Compass Fincl Bank Incorporated invested 0.03% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Howe Rusling Inc stated it has 126 shares. Fincl Bank Of Mellon has invested 0.01% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Petrus Tru Lta has invested 0.06% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability reported 0.01% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Moreover, Basswood Capital Mngmt Ltd has 2.49% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Fmr Ltd holds 1.35M shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold EXC shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northpointe Ltd Liability Corporation has 101,343 shares for 1.6% of their portfolio. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Com owns 870,835 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. First Natl Trust has 5,477 shares. Hexavest Incorporated reported 1.96 million shares stake. Texas Yale Capital has 0.02% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 11,006 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co, Wisconsin-based fund reported 71,057 shares. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Australia has 0.12% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 247,939 shares. M&R Capital Management, a New York-based fund reported 764 shares. 33,828 were reported by First Midwest Commercial Bank Trust Division. Rocky Mountain Advisers Lc reported 1,340 shares. First Fincl Bank Trust Of Newtown holds 0.15% or 11,020 shares. 19,952 are held by Argi. Sei Invests Company reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Asset Mngmt One Limited holds 0.17% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) or 644,345 shares. Optimum Invest Advsrs holds 12,347 shares.

More notable recent Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About General Dynamics Corporation (GD)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Wells Fargo Turns Bullish On Exelon, Cites Legislative Tailwinds For Nuclear Energy – Benzinga” published on April 02, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Dearborn Homes Community Set to Go Solar – Business Wire” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did You Miss Exelon’s (NYSE:EXC) 45% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $837,900 activity.

Analysts await Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 12.68% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.71 per share. EXC’s profit will be $602.00 million for 19.69 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by Exelon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.74% negative EPS growth.