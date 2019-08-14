M&R Capital Management Raised Western Asset Investment Grade Com (PAI) Position by $407,120; Arrowgrass Capital Partners LP Lowered Caterpillar Del (CAT) Holding as Stock Price Declined

M&R Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Com (PAI) by 2236.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&R Capital Management Inc bought 29,080 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 30,380 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $439,000, up from 1,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Western Asset Investment Grade Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $143.07M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $15.08. About 16,093 shares traded. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) has 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 51.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp sold 11,417 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The hedge fund held 10,583 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43M, down from 22,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $3.8 during the last trading session, reaching $115.21. About 4.99M shares traded or 17.04% up from the average. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 1 percent; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Caterpillar’s dilemma: keeping up with a surge in demand; 08/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR EXPECTS MINING COS TO DRIVE HIGHER CAPITAL SPENDING; 23/04/2018 – Caterpillar May Offer Clue to Global Recovery’s Strength — Earnings Preview; 24/04/2018 – CAT: EXPECTS RESOURCE INDUSTRIES MARGINS TO COME DOWN FROM 1Q; 04/04/2018 – U.S. expects talks with China as trade fight escalates; 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Younessi Is Currently Vice Pres of Caterpillar’s Industrial Power Systems Division; 16/03/2018 – Caterpillar to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch Conference on March 20; Webcast Available; 06/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR DOESN’T EXPECT BIG CAPITAL OUTLAY GOING FORWARD; 20/03/2018 – CAT: NORTH AMERICAN PRICING IMPROVING IN CONSTRUCTION

M&R Capital Management Inc, which manages about $538.18M and $438.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Class A (NYSE:ACN) by 2,178 shares to 49,559 shares, valued at $8.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Currency Hedged Msci Eurozone Etf (HEZU) by 18,142 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 256,310 shares, and cut its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc Com Non Vtg (NYSE:MKC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 3 investors sold PAI shares while 3 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 394,800 shares or 11.07% more from 355,442 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 62,633 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Inc holds 0% in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) or 2,310 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 0% or 20,836 shares in its portfolio. Natl Bank Of America De holds 0% of its portfolio in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) for 36,246 shares. 16,197 are owned by Cambridge Invest Rech Advsrs Incorporated. Management Professionals has 925 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 13,090 shares or 0% of all its holdings. M&R Capital Inc invested in 0.1% or 30,380 shares. Clifford Swan Counsel Lc stated it has 94,109 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 35,864 shares. Cetera Advisor Lc holds 0.01% or 25,467 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Fincl Advsrs, Florida-based fund reported 13,073 shares. Granite Inv Prns Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI).

More notable recent Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Buying Sprint To Get T-Mobile – Seeking Alpha” on May 28, 2019, also Cnbc.com with their article: “FCC’s Pai: Encouraged by Allies’ beliefs in importance of 5G security – CNBC” published on April 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sprint, T-Mobile jump on report hinting at DOJ merger approval – Seeking Alpha” on May 24, 2019. More interesting news about Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “Dish drops on concern that its wireless spectrum will lose value after Sprint-T-Mobile tie-up – CNBC” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “First Bitcoin Capital Corp Subsidiary Enters Strategic Alliance With DigitalAMN To Help Grow PAI â€˜Accelerateâ€™ Model – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 23, 2019.

More notable recent Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Caterpillar Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why Investors Should Hold Caterpillar – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Stocks to Trade After Earnings – Investorplace.com” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Caterpillar (CAT) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 earnings per share, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.63B for 9.97 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual earnings per share reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.